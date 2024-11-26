Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas is set for a short spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle in training, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

The Greek defender has joined Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa on Liverpool’s growing injury list, having missed their 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend.

Liverpool face two crucial games this week, with Real Madrid and Manchester City visiting Anfield in the Champions League and Premier League, respectively.

The Reds currently sit at the top of both tables and extended their lead over Man City to eight points following the weekend’s action.

Tsimikas has enjoyed regular minutes under Arne Slot this season, making 11 appearances across all competitions, including three starts in the Champions League.

The Dutch tactician has frequently rotated between Tsimikas and Andy Robertson in recent weeks but may now have to rely on the Scotsman for a rare start in Europe when Real Madrid visit Anfield on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether any of Liverpool’s injured players will return for the clash against the Champions League winners, with five senior players absent during Sunday’s match against Southampton.

Alisson has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for almost two months but was not risked against the Saints. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Chiesa remain unavailable.

Despite these setbacks, Liverpool have started the season in excellent form, winning 10 of their first 12 Premier League games and securing all 12 points in the Champions League.

The Reds have opened a significant eight-point gap against Man City going into Sunday’s showdown, and have enjoyed brilliant form from Mohamed Salah, who made headlines after the game on Sunday.

After scoring a brace, the Egyptian winger spoke to a small group of reporters and revealed his disappointment over Liverpool’s failure to offer him a new contract, indicating he is now more likely to leave than stay at the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.