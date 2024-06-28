Highlights Singapore star Paul Lim recently proved that age is just a number at the 2024 World Cup of Darts.

To put things into perspective, Lim was 52 years old, going on 53, when teenage sensation Luke Littler was born. Now 70, the Singapore darts player stunned fans with an incredible checkout during the nation's group stage game against Belgium.

Having been on the darts scene since 1973, it's a miracle to see Lim still performing, but he's doing just that, and has recently shown that he's still got a moment of magic in him.

Over the years, Singapore have caused a few upsets in the World Cup of Darts, having beaten third seeds Wales in 2019 and top seeds Scotland in 2017.

Paul Lim Stuns Crowd in Germany

Even he couldn't believe it

Despite going on to lose the match, Lim opened Singapore's World Cup of Darts match against Belgium in fine style. The 70-year-old rolled back the years with a sensational 151 checkout.

His performance stole the show as Singapore secured the first leg of the match, throwing an impressive treble 19, treble 18 and double 20.

The fans watching in Frankfurt couldn't believe their eyes. Despite showing little emotion, there's no doubt that Lim himself was chuffed with his checkout.

Lim then secured a 110 finish in the third leg. In between, there was a 120 finish from Belgium, while a 76 finish in the fourth leg made for a 2-2 interval.

Belgium then took the lead for the first time in the match via a 19-darter in the fifth leg. They then sealed the victory with a 77 finish.

Belgium are set to play the Filipino duo of Christian Perez and Alexis Toylo on Friday night, while Singapore will play the same opposition, but earlier on in the day.

The Format for the World Cup of Darts

The final will take place this weekend

With the tournament already well underway, Wales will be looking to retain their title heading into the 2024 World Cup of Darts. However, despite their success last year, the nation was hit with a recent major blow.

Wales won last year thanks to Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton. The pair looked set to team up once again this year, but Price was forced to miss this year's tournament due to health reasons, so Clayton will now team up with Jim Williams. This year's final is scheduled to take place on the 30th of June.

The format for the World Cup of Darts is as follows:

Group Stage - Best of seven legs

Second Round - Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Final - Best of 19 legs

Luke Littler - who recently won the Darts Premier League - has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the sport this year. That said, the teenage sensation will not be heading to Germany. The World Cup of Darts is unlike any other event on the PDC calendar.

Littler will not be able to play for England at the World Cup of Darts because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked. For England, this is currently World Champion Luke Humphries and Michael Smith.

Smith and Humphries are England's two highest-ranked players in the PDC Order of Merit, with Littler only at number 25 in the rankings. The Order of Merit ranks players based on how much prize money they have accumulated over a two-year period. As Littler only made his senior tour debut in December 2023, he simply hasn't been on the tour long enough to be able to win enough prize money to qualify.