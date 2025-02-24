Paul McGrath is one of the greatest players in Aston Villa's history. He spent seven years at the club between 1989 and 1996, making 317 appearances. The Republic of Ireland international signed from Manchester United for £425,000 in 1989 and went on to have a significant impact at Villa Park, winning the club's Player of the Year award four seasons in a row.

Villa's highest finish during McGrath's time at the club was in the 1992/93 campaign. They finished 10 points behind United in second, qualifying for the UEFA Cup first round. McGrath won two trophies at the club - two League Cup titles in 1994 and 1996. In a November 2014 interview, he named his dream team made up of former teammates he played with at Villa Park.

Goalkeeper

Nigel Spink

McGrath named Nigel Spink as the goalkeeper for his Villa dream team. The English shot-stopper spent 19 years at Villa Park between 1977 and 1996, winning three major trophies, including the European Cup in 1982.

This European campaign was built on a rock-solid defence. Tony Barton's side kept five consecutive clean sheets in the quarter-final, semi-final and final, with Spink pulling off some impressive saves in the process. McGrath said:

"Nigel Spink was such a dominant goalkeeper. When he went for the ball he made sure he got it! "On one occasion, he knocked seven bells out of me - and I was on the same side."

Defenders

Kevin Gage, Steve Staunton, Kent Nielsen, Ugo Ehiogu