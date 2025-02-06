Arsenal's pursuit of Alexander Isak has been given a slight morale boost by Gunners legend Paul Merson - with the pundit stating that Mikel Arteta's side are the only club in the 'whole world' that the Newcastle United star can join.

Isak - who was called 'world-class' by Magpies legend Alan Shearer just a week ago - tore Arsenal to shreds in both League Cup semi-final legs, scoring in the first at the Emirates Stadium to give the Magpies a huge advantage heading into the second clash at St. James' Park - and after having a superb finish ruled out by VAR, he played a huge part in Jacob Murphy's opener after turning William Saliba inside out before hitting the post, with Murphy netting the rebound.

Merson: Arsenal 'Only World Club' Isak Would Join

The Swede will have a lot of interest in his services in the coming weeks

It's only added to the rumours that he could swap Tyneside for north London in the summer, with Arteta clearly interested in the Swedish star having been rated at £150million - and that has seen Merson comment on his future that could see him move on from Eddie Howe's men at the end of the campaign.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 17 1st Assists 5 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.51 1st

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Arsenal legend Merson stated that Isak may only be able to join Arsenal as a realistic destination, with other clubs either unable to afford his fee, or that they boast an elite striker in their ranks anyway. The former Gunners star said:

"The lad is a special player. On my way in, I was thinking 'where is he going to go, where can he go?'. "He's not going to Manchester City, he's not going to go to Manchester United - I don't know if United have any money to buy anyone anyway. "He's not going to Tottenham, I don't think he'll go to Aston Villa. He can only go to Arsenal in the whole world really, unless it's Real Madrid - and they've got [Kylian] Mbappe anyway. "For me, it's only Arsenal where he can go, and then it will be up to him. Does he want to go and play for Arsenal where he might win something, or stay at Newcastle and might win something? It'll be an interesting one, but it all depends on the [Financial] Fair Play rules as well. I don't know what Newcastle have to do."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

Related Paul Merson Tips Arsenal to Buy £64m Striker in Shock Move Arsenal have been in the market for a striker and they could land a shock move for one of their former foes

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.