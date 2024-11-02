Manchester United's imminent appointment of Ruben Amorim as manager has sparked the transfer rumour mill into life with numerous Sporting players being touted for a move to Old Trafford - but Paul Merson can't get his head around reports linking Viktor Gyokeres with the chance to follow his current boss to the Premier League, stating that it 'does his head in'.

Gyokeres has burst into life in Portugal, scoring 63 goals in just 66 games at the Estadio Jose Alvalade alongside 19 assists for the Primeira Liga champions - and after scoring 43 goals in 116 games for Coventry City, he's in the form of his life. However, despite being one of Europe's most in-form strikers, Premier League icon Merson states that he doesn't see it with Gyokeres - with the former Arsenal man stating that one good season in Portugal should not warrant paying an extra £40million as a minimum.

Merson "Doesn't See It" With Viktor Gyokeres

And the Gunners hero says that life in Manchester could be difficult for Amorim

Speaking to SportsKeeda, Merson noted that the highly-heralded Amorim could do a decent job - though he questioned the links to Gyokeres by stating that United fans would be 'losing their minds'. He said:

"I was in Portugal last year and they speak very highly of Ruben Amorim. He's a good manager, but what he's done there in Portugal, it's a three-team league at the end of the day. This will be a completely different challenge. "Now they're talking of bringing Viktor Gyokeres in. This is what does my head in, honestly. He was playing for Coventry a while ago and no-one wanted him. Now he goes to a lesser league, does well and suddenly you have to pay £40-50million extra for him! "Imagine if he was still at Coventry and United wanted him? Everybody will be losing their minds."

Gyokeres has 20 goals in 16 games this season, which has seen Sporting win all 10 of their top-flight games, putting them six points clear in the title race already in the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has 10 goals in 22 games for the Sweden national team.

He would be a huge loss in the Portuguese capital, but United could be forced to bring him in - having been valued at £83million - if Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund can't spark into life having suffered slow seasons in the Premier League.

