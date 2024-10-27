Manchester United travel to East London to take on West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, and Paul Merson has revealed his belief that regardless of the outcome at the London Stadium, Erik ten Hag 'isn't going anywhere'.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the new season, accumulating just 11 points from their opening eight Premier League games. While they sit in 12th in the English top flight, Ten Hag's men's 1-1 draw with Fenerbahçe on Thursday night in Istanbul means they sit 21st in the Europa League table, having drawn their opening three games in the competition.

Subsequently, the pressure is on Ten Hag to reverse United's fortunes, otherwise he could lose his job, and the clash with the Hammers could have a significant bearing on his future. However, Merson believes the north-west club have committed to the maligned head coach, and that he won't be given his marching orders any time soon.

Merson: Ten Hag isn't Going Anywhere

He's 'in it for the long haul'

With internal discussions said to have taken place over the international break regarding Ten Hag's future in the Old Trafford dugout, the former Ajax manager is certainly walking on a tight rope. Thursday night's uninspiring performance in Turkey would've only added to the United boardroom's discomfort over the situation, and a negative result against West Ham could prove to be the final straw.

However, writing in his weekend predictions for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal forward and now pundit Merson provided a more optimistic outlook for Ten Hag:

"Erik ten Hag will always be under pressure as manager at Manchester United. If he goes out and loses this game, they are getting beaten by a team sitting 15th in the league table and that's nowhere near good enough for a club like United. If he wins, well it's normal because you're expected to win these games. It feels as if no matter what he does, it's tough for him to get on the good books right away. I don't think he's going anywhere though. He's in it for the long haul at Manchester United, that's the plan they've put in place at Old Trafford. I'm expecting a draw here.

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 127 Wins 72 Draws 20 Losses 35 Win Percentage 56.7%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 26/10/2024