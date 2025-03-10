Paul Merson's comments on Liverpool under Arne Slot at the start of the 2024/25 season have re-emerged as the Reds look set to win the Premier League title. The former Feyenoord boss has had one of the best debut campaigns of any manager in the top flight and would become the fifth manager to lift the trophy at his very first attempt.

Many believed that it would take the Dutchman time to integrate himself at Anfield, especially after replacing Jurgen Klopp, who is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the club's history. However, Slot has put all those predictions to shame and has left many, including Merson, with egg on their face with their previous assertions.

Merson Claimed Liverpool Wouldn't Challenge in Slot's First Season

The suggestion was made after a home defeat to Nottingham Forest

Speaking on Sky Sport's Soccer Saturday coverage after watching Liverpool lose at home to Nottingham Forest in their fourth Premier League game of the season, Merson gave his strong opinion that the Reds would not be in the position to challenge for any major silverware during Slot's first year in charge.

Explaining the flaws he saw in the now league leaders, the former Arsenal midfielder stated:

"I thought Liverpool were a bit boring. I thought it was slow. When you watch Klopp, it's 100 miles per hour. It just seemed to go through the phases. It wasn't quick enough. Unless they quicken this up, I don't see them challenging. "Teams in this Premier League, they get back so quickly. Especially the lesser teams that might counter-attack but then are going to get back quickly. It seems to me, watching this game, it's 'we don't lose before we win.' That's not Liverpool in my opinion."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team has scored more goals and only Arsenal have conceded fewer than Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Not only is Merson's prediction regarding the Premier League completely off the mark, but Slot's men have also proven to be a hot commodity in Europe and are one of the favourites to lift the Champions League after some impressive displays in the tournament thus far.

When Liverpool Could Win the Premier League Title