Paul Merson has called for Mikel Arteta to hand Raheem Sterling a start for Arsenal against Liverpool this weekend if Bukayo Saka is unavailable through injury.

After suffering what some may view as a huge dent in their title hopes – yes, already in these early stages of the Premier League season – after their 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, Arsenal’s next opponents couldn’t be tougher, welcoming table-toppers Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium.

However, with injuries running rampant in the squad, the Gunners may still be without their star boy Saka as he continues to recover from injury, though it will require a late call on Sunday to determine whether he will be fit enough to see any involvement in this mammoth contest.

Should the Three Lions winger not feature, then pundit Paul Merson, in his column for Sportskeeda, has called for Sterling to get a chance in the starting lineup, though he ultimately feels Leandro Trossard will be the man to slot into Saka’s place come matchday.

"There’s obviously this question around who plays for Arsenal if Saka isn’t fit, and I think it should be Raheem Sterling against Andy Robertson. But I don’t think that will necessarily happen because Leandro Trossard has a knack of scoring against Liverpool and could fit perfectly into the Gunners’ counter-attacking threat."

Sterling vs Trossard for the Start

He's disappointed so far this season

For a big game like Liverpool, it could be expected that Mikel Arteta may lean towards the selection of Trossard over Sterling, simply due to the Belgian winger having featured more over the course of the season so far, recording two goals in his five league appearances, totaling 412 minutes.

Sterling, on the other hand, has only taken to the field twice - both times off the bench - seeing a total of 123 minutes of action, of which he has averaged just 1.5 dribbles, and 0.3 key passes, a feeble figure to the Belgian's 1.1 key passes per game.

But, the four-time Premier League champion has been dubbed as 'unpredictable' over the course of his career, due to his ability to both be able to drive down the opposing lines, and cut inside the field at any given opportunity, which could see him provide additional support for Kai Havertz who will likely start in the No. 9 position once again.

This lack of predictability from the Three Lions winger could indeed cause additional problems for Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, with the two having faced off against each other for many years.

Bukayo Saka - 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 7 Goals 2 Assists 7 Key Passes (avg) 3.9 Dribbles 2 Passing (%) 87.2 Tackles (avg) 1.7

Nonetheless, neither winger can fully mitigate the loss of Saka, who has arguably been the Gunners' player of the season thus far, registering two goals and seven assists in his seven outings this season, which has seen him record an 8.25 rating, per WhoScored.com.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and WhoScored.com - accurate as of 26/10/2024.