Paul Merson has blasted Chelsea for selling Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to two of their big six rivals, Arsenal and Manchester United.

In a scathing article, the former Gunner has expressed his disbelief at the terrible business done by the Blues.

After a disappointing season last year which saw Chelsea finish 12th in the Premier League, the two-time Champions League winners are having a fire sale this summer, with a number of key figures within the side being let go.

N'Golo Kante has left for Saudi Arabia, Mateo Kovacic has been allowed to join Manchester City and now Havertz and Mount have departed for Arsenal and United respectively. In Mount's case, it's been reported by talkSPORT that the England international has signed his contract with the Red Devils.

What has Paul Merson said about Chelsea?

On paper, the decision to let both men leave to their direct rivals was a baffling one and it seems that Merson agrees.

In his Sky Sports column, the former Arsenal man said: "Let's be honest, selling Mason Mount and Kai Havertz is not good business from Chelsea. I just don't get it."

The 55-year-old can't believe the club would allow the pair to leave to their "enemies" and to two sides they'll be fighting for Champions League qualification, saying: "Manchester United and Arsenal are going to be in the mix for the top four next season along with Chelsea, so why would you weaken yourself by selling two of your best players to direct rivals?

"I could understand if they were sold to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, but not to two enemies who are going to be fighting to be where you want to be."

The club's business so far this summer has left them incredibly thin in the midfield, something Merson believes they need to address quickly.

The 55-year-old said: "Chelsea's midfield is crying out for reinforcements too. Everyone has gone. They have got Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher at the club, there is talk of Moises Caicedo coming in, but that is all they've got, potentially three midfield players, that is it.

"As we sit here today, if Mauricio Pochettino gets Chelsea into the top four having only signed Caicedo, you would say he pulled up trees."

The Blues have shown a willingness to spend wherever is necessary in the past and with Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson recently arriving at Stamford Bridge, don't be too surprised if they dive back into the market quickly, with several major holes needing to be filled after all of these recent departures.