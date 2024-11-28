Paul Merson has marvelled at the return of Martin Odegaard to Arsenal's first-team after suffering an injury in September in the international break - by stating that the Norwegian makes attacking teammate Bukayo Saka '10 times better'.

The midfielder missed 10 games at Champions League and Premier League level in his time on the sidelines, with Arsenal scoring just 15 goals in that time - but having come back to the fore, the club have scored nine goals in four outings - which Odegaard has been a key part of. And Merson has praised the midfielder for his efforts.

Merson: Odegaard 'Different Class' For Arsenal

The Gunners have welcomed their skipper back with open arms

Speaking to SportsKeeda, Merson predicted Arsenal to beat West Ham United after finding their pomp against Sporting in midweek - before waxing lyrical about the playmaker, stating that he takes Saka 'to another level' when he shares a pitch with him.

Martin Odegaard's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 10 1st Goals 8 4th Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Shots Per Game 2.2 2nd Through Balls Per Game 0.6 1st Match rating 7.37 3rd

The Gunners hero said:

"I cannot see anything but an Arsenal win here. I saw them in action against Sporting in the Champions League and Arsenal completely destroyed that team. "The same thing happened with Nottingham Forest last weekend, I can sense Arsenal finding their mojo again after a few tough results. "Martin Odegaard is different class, what a player. He makes Bukayo Saka 10 times better! Don't get me wrong, Saka is a good player but Odegaard just elevates him to another level."

Odegaard spent time on the sidelines for the Gunners from early September through to their 1-1 draw against Chelsea in early November, registering an assist at Stamford Bridge in the London derby - before going and doing the same again against Nottingham Forest just a fortnight later in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Odegaard has made 160 appearances for Arsenal, registering 35 goals and 28 assists.

Odegaard didn't let up there, supplying his teammates for the third consecutive game in the 5-1 drubbing of Sporting, and he's been a timely return to the Gunners, who had been on a slightly underwhelming poor run of form during his time on the sidelines. Having taken the armband back, he's clearly a well-respected member of the side at the Emirates Stadium, from both a player and staff perspective - and Arteta will be delighted to welcome him back to first-team action in their quest for titles.

