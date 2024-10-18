Aston Villa travel to West London to take on Fulham on Saturday afternoon, and Paul Merson has revealed his belief that Ollie Watkins should retain his place in Unai Emery's first choice eleven, with Jhon Duran starting from the bench.

Villa have enjoyed a largely positive start to the new season, winning their first two Champions League games and accumulating 14 points from their first seven Premier League matches. A memorable 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in Europe's prestigious competition may have been somewhat overshadowed by disappointing draws to Manchester United and Ipswich prior to the international break, but Emery will be mostly pleased with his team's exploits.

Duran continues to make a significant impact off the bench, netting the winner in the Bayern game, but Merson believes talisman Watkins should continue to be picked as Emery's first choice number nine.

Merson: Watkins Should Start Over Duran

Duran has been in prolific form

Taking English and continental football by storm this season, by scoring several stunning goals as a substitute, calls for the in-form Duran to displace Watkins in Villa's starting line-up have begun to surface. The Colombian has already found the back of the net six times this campaign, despite only starting one game in the EFL Cup against Wycombe, while Watkins has scored five goals, starting every league and Champions League game.

However, Watkins' exceptional output last season, which saw him net 19 goals and provide 13 assists in the league, hasn't been forgotten by Merson. The former Arsenal forward and now pundit wrote for Sportskeeda:

"I still think Jhon Duran should be on the bench and not start ahead of Ollie Watkins. If you're the manager, and it's not going well, it's a nice feeling to know that you can call someone like Duran from the bench. That's not the same if he starts and Watkins doesn't provide the same impact as a substitute."

Duran's ability to make an impact as a substitute is certainly a weapon for Emery, who likely feels the current arrangement is working well. With the fixture schedule heating up in the coming weeks, there will likely be plenty of opportunities for Duran to get regular minutes in a claret and blue shirt.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 Stat Duran Watkins Appearances 23 37 Goals 5 19 Assists 0 13 Shots Per 90 3.79 2.99 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 0.47 Touches in Oppositions Penalty Box Per 90 5.09 6.02 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 1.26

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/10/2024