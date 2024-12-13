Crystal Palace travel to the south coast to take on rivals Brighton on Sunday afternoon, and pundit Paul Merson has backed the Eagles to avoid relegation this season, ahead of the pivotal clash at the Amex.

Oliver Glasner's side have endured a torrid start to the campaign, accumulating just 13 points from their opening 15 Premier League matches. The South Londoners sit four points above the bottom three, although their form has picked up since the end of October.

One defeat in the last ten games indicates Palace are heading in the right direction, and after reports had suggested that Glasner's chances of being sacked were 'increasing' back in October, these rumours have quietened in recent weeks. Merson believes this upward trajectory will continue, claiming that they'll retain their top flight status this season.

Merson: Palace Will Avoid Relegation

Their form has improved

After replacing Roy Hodgson in the Selhurst Park dugout earlier this year, Glasner stabilised a chaotic Palace side, leading them to an exceptional end to last season. This form sparked expectations that the Eagles could compete for a place in Europe this term, but this certainly doesn't appear likely now, given they've managed just two league wins thus far.

However, the state of affairs in South London is looking up, with last week's 2-2 draw against Manchester City a valiant performance, and meant Glasner's team have lost just once in their last ten matches. Writing in his Premier League predictions for this weekend for Sportskeeda, Merson revealed his belief that Palace will suffer defeat at Brighton, but that they'll also avoid relegation:

"Crystal Palace looked good in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City. They are showing signs of revival at the moment, with just one defeat in their last eight games. "Since they are at home, I have to go with Brighton here. But there won't be too much between these teams. I do think Palace will avoid relegation at the end of the season though. When I watched that game against City, I saw enough from them to think they will be safe."

Palace face a tough double header against Arsenal following the Brighton game, with a trip to the Emirates in midweek in the EFL Cup coming before they host the Gunners next weekend.

Glanser's Record as Palace Manager Matches Managed 31 Wins 12 Draws 10 Losses 9 Win Percentage 38.7%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 13/12/2024