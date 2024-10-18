Crystal Palace travel to the east Midlands to take on Nottingham Forest on Monday night, and Paul Merson is confident that, despite Oliver Glasner's side's poor start to the season, he doesn't expect the Eagles to be involved in a relegation fight.

Palace have endured a difficult start, failing to win any of their opening seven Premier League fixtures. Accumulating just three points, the south London outfit sit 18th, a point from safety.

However, Merson believes Glasner's team will click into gear, confident that Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta's quality will begin to shine through. The pundit did admit that defeat at the City Ground could spark some pressure on the German tactician, particularly if Leicester manage to beat Southampton at St. Mary's on Saturday.

Merson: I'm not Worried About Palace's Safety

It's been a torrid start for the Eagles

Appointed as Roy Hodgson's replacement in February, Glasner guided Palace to a comfortable mid-table finish, ending the season on a run of six wins from their final seven games. This exceptional finish included emphatic victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa, as well as an impressive triumph over Liverpool at Anfield, and many subsequently tipped the Eagles to compete for a place in Europe this term.

Seven matches into this campaign, and they certainly aren't on course to be playing in a continental competition next year. Winless, and staring at a potential tussle to remain in the top flight if things don't improve, Monday's clash with Forest is crucial for Glasner.

In spite of this potential doom and gloom around Selhurst Park, former Arsenal forward and now Sky Sports pundit Merson isn't concerned about the club's state of affairs. Writing for Sportskeeda, he said:

"Crystal Palace are struggling at the moment. But I don't think they're in a relegation battle, they should be fine from that perspective. When Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze click, they will be fine and safe. But if Leicester end up getting the win this weekend and Palace lose, that becomes a concern. If that happens, Leicester have a chance of staying up and then you start to wonder who could be the team that will go down instead of them. That could bring some pressure on Oliver Glasner and his men. But for now, I'm not worried about Palace's safety. "

Palace host Tottenham after the Forest encounter, before pivotal games against Wolves and Fulham prior to the next international break.

Glasner's Record as Palace Manager Matches Managed 22 Wins 9 Draws 6 Losses 7 Win Percentage 41%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 18/10/2024