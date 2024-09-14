Paul Merson has predicted Arsenal to secure a draw in their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, in what is expected to be a fierce North London derby, but has admitted he has huge concerns over the Gunners' lack of options in midfield.

Mikel Arteta is without a host of pivotal players in the middle of the park ahead of the derby. Martin Odegaard suffered an ankle injury whilst on international duty with Norway, Mikel Merino is out until late October with a fractured shoulder, while Declan Rice was shown a controversial red card against Brighton prior to the international break.

These absentees are likely to provoke a reconfiguration of the team from Arteta, with Kai Havertz expected to start in midfield. The Spaniard may have Gabriel Jesus back fit, a significant boost to what has become a depleted side in certain areas.

Merson: Missing Odegaard and Rice a 'Huge Concern'

The former Arsenal player is hoping for a draw

With Manchester City expected to exceed 90 points once again this campaign, the margin for error for Mikel Arteta's team if they want the elusive piece of silverware is slim. Dropping two points at home to Brighton wouldn't have been in the ex-Everton player's script, and games against Tottenham and City in the next week mean it doesn't get any easier.

Compile a list of key absentees, and the mood has subsequently been made somewhat somber around the Emirates ahead of the North London derby. Predicting the result of the showdown for Sportskeeda, Merson said the extensive list of absentees is a 'huge concern' for Arteta in this 'massive match':

"I'll have to go with a draw here, but that's more in hope if I'm being honest. Tottenham have been unlucky, they could've been top of the league if they weren't naive at the back. The fact that Arsenal's two most influential players are not playing adds to their advantage here."

Spurs will be without Richarlison for this game, while Yves Bissouma is a doubt after suffering an injury for Mali on international duty. Ange Postecoglou does, however, have Dominic Solanke and Micky Dan De Ven at his disposal, both of whom missed matches for the Lillywhites prior to the international break.

The Australian head coach will feel this is the perfect time to face Arteta's side, with Arsenal depleted and Spurs nearing a fully fit and firing squad.

Arteta's Record as Arsenal Manager Matches Managed 234 Wins 142 Draws 35 Losses 57 Win Percentage 61% Honours FA Cup 2020, Community Shield 2020, Community Shield 2023

Arteta 'Crazy' About Real Madrid Star

Arsenal could engage in a swap deal with Los Blancos

With Arteta left to pick from a small cohort of midfielders in this game, with Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Havertz the only available senior options, the Basque man may be ruing the lack of options the club left themselves with, having allowed Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira to leave. Edu Gaspar may even be making early plans for upcoming windows, to ensure scenarios like this don't happen in the future, with Mikel Arteta said to be 'crazy' about the prospect of signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, valued at £85 million.

Reports have emerged suggesting that the North London outfit may even demand the Frenchman in any deal involving William Saliba, with Los Blancos said to be interested in the centre-back.

