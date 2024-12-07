Paul Merson has slammed Russell Martin and Southampton's insistence on playing out from the back, and claimed that the south coast outfit could be all but relegated by the end of December.

The Saints have endured a miserable start to the new campaign, accumulating just five points and one win from their opening 14 matches. This return sees them sat rock bottom of the Premier League table, seven points adrift of 17th placed Crystal Palace.

Martin's side travel to the West Midlands on Saturday afternoon to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa, in what could ultimately be another damaging day in their hopes of retaining their top flight status. Ahead of the clash with the Villans, Merson lamented Southampton's style of play, and essentially wrote their survival aspirations off.

Merson: Southampton Could be 'Gone by December'

'It does my head in'

Winning promotion at the first time of asking, Southampton returned to the Premier League after beating Leeds in the Championship play-off final in May at Wembley. Achieving this success with a distinct identity of possession-oriented football, which involves playing out from the back with short and intricate passing patterns, Martin has remained steadfast in this approach in the top flight.

Not translating effectively at all to a higher level, results and performances have been dire this term. This stubbornness has provoked widespread criticism of Martin, including calls for him to be sacked, while Merson vented his frustration over the approach back in November.

Writing in his Premier League predictions for this weekend for SportsKeeda, the Sky Sports pundit launched another tirade on Southampton and their relegation prospects:

"At this rate, Southampton could be gone by December! They started alright against Chelsea, but eventually proved they haven't learned anything from their mistakes. "You're playing Chelsea, why would you try and play out from the back? This is one thing that always does my head in, why don't teams ever learn that it's not something that will help them? It's not great coaching if you are forcing players to do what they cannot do. That's happening at Southampton now."

The next few weeks could play a significant role in determining the Saints' fate, with games against Tottenham, Fulham and West Ham to come.

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 71 Wins 34 Draws 13 Losses 24 Win Percentage 47.9%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 07/12/2024