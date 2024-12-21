Paul Merson expects Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United despite the English forward recently suggesting he's eyeing a new challenge. Speculation is growing over Rashford's future at Old Trafford, and he's lost his place in Ruben Amorim's side.

Rashford was dropped by Amorim in United's 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City in the derby last weekend. The Portuguese coach claimed this was a selection decision, but many questioned whether there was more to the story, given the attacker's status at the club.

The 27-year-old hinted that he wanted to leave his boyhood club in an interview with Henry Winter days after the derby. He's since emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah. He was left out of the Reds' 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup midweek, but this was due to illness.

Rashford has over three years left on his contract, but talk is intensifying over INEOS cutting ties with the 12th-highest goalscorer in the club's history. Amorim's stance is that his side is better with Rashford, although he acknowledged the 'difficult situation'.

Paul Merson: Clubs Will Be Hesitant To Sign Marcus Rashford

The Arsenal Legend Reckons The Forward Will Stay at Man United

Merson's former club Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Rashford's situation amid the player's recent comments on his future. The i Paper reports that the Gunners are willing to move for the 60-cap England international if it makes financial sense.

However, Merson has tipped Rashford to stay at United because potential suitors may be put off by the Red Devils' willingness to offload him. He wrote in his Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda:

Marcus Rashford recently spoke about his desire for a new challenge away from Manchester United. I don't see him going anywhere though. United are on a rebuild and they are trying to sell one of their best players? What does that tell you about Rashford? If you are some other team and you want to sign him for £50-60 million at £200,00 per week, you are bound to think why are United even letting him go.

Marcus Rashford Premier League Statistics 2024-25 Appearances Goals Assists Ground Duels Won Big Chances Created Expected Goals (xG) 15 4 1 1.5 (33%) 4 1.70

Rashford signed a new long-term deal with his boyhood club in July 2023 after speculation grew over a potential exit. Those rumours haven't subsided, with Rashford struggling to replicate the career-best form he managed two seasons ago when he registered 30 goals and nine assists in 56 games.

