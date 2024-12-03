Paul Merson admits that he hasn't quite been convinced by Manchester United's manner of performances so far under Ruben Amorim - and that will see Arsenal 'comfortably' beat the Red Devils when they face off on Wednesday evening.

Amorim drew his first game at Ipswich Town, before beating Bodo/Glimt and Everton in the space of three days at Old Trafford to get his reign off to a flier; however, they will face their first extremely tough test in the Premier League under the Portuguese coach when they travel to north London on Wednesday evening. Arsenal have put five past West Ham United and three past high-flying Nottingham Forest in that time, with Mikel Arteta's side in top form again - and that could prove to be a tough test for Amorim.

Merson: Arsenal 'Will Destroy' Manchester United

The Gunners have been in fine form in recent games

With that in mind, Merson doesn't foresee the Red Devils beating the Gunners, or even laying a glove on them in what is a huge clash for both sides at this stage in the campaign - stating that fans should not get carried away with United's results.

Man Utd's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 =9th Losses 4 =6th Shots For Per Game 13.5 =10th Shots Against Per Game 10.9 3rd xG 21.54 11th

He said on SportsKeeda:

"I don't see anything but an Arsenal win here. It will be comfortable and easy. I'd even go three or four nil to Arsenal in this one, they will destroy Manchester United! "We shouldn't get carried away by that Manchester United win against Everton. I watched them against Bodo/Glimt and they weren't great. Ipswich Town were also by far the better team when they met during Ruben Amorim's first game in charge. Considering how well Arsenal are playing now, I'd be shocked if they don't win three or four nil at the Emirates. "Arsenal work day in and day out on their set-pieces, and it's clearly showing this season. It's not just luck that they are scoring so much from such situations. However, the one thing that could work in favour of United in this game is the suspension of Lisandro Martinez. He's not the tallest of defenders and will now most likely be replaced by Harry Maguire, who is like a magnet when defending set-pieces. "But United are still working on their best shape under Amorim, while Arsenal under Arteta are flying at the moment. The Arsenal players know everything about their game and you will see that on the pitch in this game. I don't see any other result than an Arsenal win, but I will go kind on the scoreline. 3-0."

A Loss at Arsenal Should Not Concern Man Utd Fans

The Red Devils are still getting to grips under their new boss

United could enter the weekend as high as sixth in the Premier League table if they can nab a win against the Gunners, though they equally could sink as low as 13th if results go against them in midweek.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim's Man Utd team have scored eight goals and conceded three in his time at the club.

Amorim's men will be looking to qualify for Europa League football, and results will be key to that in the coming weeks - however, if Arsenal do dismantle them at the Emirates Stadium, then they should not be disheartened with the Gunners having been in top form in recent weeks. Amorim is still learning about his squad and a point would be a strong result, and the clash will be a great indication as to where his squad is at.

Related Man Utd Want to Sign £60m Star who's 'Perfect for Amorim' Manchester United are scouting Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha ahead of a potential move in 2025.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-12-24.