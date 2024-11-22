Wolverhampton Wanderers' poor start to the Premier League season has seen fans grow anxious over potential relegation to the Championship after a seven-year stint in the top-flight - and Paul Merson claims that if they can't pick up points and remain six clear of the drop zone before 2025, Molineux could be seeing second-tier football next season.

A run of three unbeaten games has given manager Gary O'Neil some confidence over survival, albeit dropped points against Crystal Palace may not have been the remedy - and if they can't pick up points in their perceived easier fixtures going forward, the Molineux outfit may struggle in the second half of the campaign, according to Merson.

Merson: Wolves Could be Relegated With Poor End to 2024

The Molineux side have an easier run of fixtures on paper

Speaking to SportsKeeda ahead of the return to Premier League action, Merson predicted Wolves to lose to Fulham - before stating that if they can't go on a run of form prior to the turn of the year, they could be in serious bother. He said:

"Wolves got a massive result before the international break when they beat Southampton 2-0. But this is a really difficult game for them against Fulham. "After this game at Craven Cottage, they face Bournemouth, Everton, West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Leicester City. Gary O'Neill has to look at those fixtures and believe they can put on a bit of a run. "If Wolves are not six points clear of the relegation zone by the end of December, they will get relegated!"

Wolves do have a tough run to start the new year. Fixtures against Manchester United on Boxing Day and Tottenham Hotspur just three days later represent tough challenges, whilst a run of five games in January and February sees them face Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool one after another - which will certainly be a tough run to collect points for Premier League survival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolverhampton Wanderers have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season with 27.

Admittedly, their fixture list to start the campaign was also extremely difficult. Ties against six of last season's top seven in their opening eight games were never going to be ideal for Wolves, but if they can continue to fight against that in the coming weeks, Merson's prediction may not come true.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-11-24.