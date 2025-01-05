A legend in North West London for his 11-season career at Arsenal, Paul Merson is widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever played for the Gunners', and one of the best English players of his generation.

Nowadays, Merson is just as known for his presence on television as a pundit, providing his insight on the Premier League and specifically Arsenal.

However, on Sky Sports Football's 'The Football Show,' Merson was presented with the task of naming his top five footballers of all time, where he provided a relatively controversial top five, excluding one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele.

Paolo Maldini

Italy

Beginning his top five list was legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini, who is largely considered the greatest defender of all time, alongside German Rolls Royce, Franz Beckenbauer.

Justifying his fifth selection, Merson described his experience of facing up against Maldini, describing it as an 'honour to play against him,' telling Sky Sports:

"I was fortunate to play against him, and I always thought part of my game was being able to see things in a game, and I thought I had quite a quick brain. I played against Maldini, and I never got a kick. Everything I did, he was always there, always thinking another pass, another interception before me."

Marco Van Basten

Netherlands

Then, to the surprise of show host David Jones, three-time Ballon d'Or winner Marco Van Basten was Merson's next selection in his top five.

A forward that oozed in class, Van Basten scored 277 goals and assisted 87 in 373 career club appearances for Ajax and AC Milan, best known for his intelligent movement, agility, and technical skill.

Recalling a moment from his teammate Tony Adams' career, Merson said:

"I was fortunate enough to play with Tony Adams for a lorry load of years, and he was a top-top defender, a proper defender, and when you look back and you see what Van Basten did to Tony at the Euros, you've got to stand up and think, this player is unbelievable."

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Going against many other pundits top five selections, Merson placed Cristiano Ronaldo third in his all-time rankings, and while not justifying his position due to every pundit selecting the Portuguese marksman, he deservedly finds himself a spot on this list.

Best known for his years at Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus, Ronaldo has scored 775 goals and assisted 241 in his 1032 club appearances, winning 33 senior trophies and five Ballons d'Or.

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Second in Merson's list is Ronaldo's career-long competitive rival, Lionel Messi, who was an absolute genius on the pitch for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and likewise to Ronaldo, Merson was not asked to provide his rationale.

During his time in European football, Messi is the most decorated player in history, winning 46 major trophies. In his career, the Argentinian has scored 744 goals and assisted 357 in 914 appearances, won eight Ballons d'Or and is regarded by most as the greatest of all time.

Diego Maradona

Argentina

However, Paul Merson disagreed, as he firmly believes that Diego Maradona is the greatest footballer to have ever lived. Of course, Maradona was an unbelievably gifted footballer, using his diminutive stature and low centre of gravity to evade challenges, and he was a magician on the football pitch.

When questioned over his selection, Merson responded, explaining: