Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to sign Harry Kane in the summer and explained on Sky Sports why the former Tottenham Hotspur striker could choose the Gunners over Spurs if a Premier League return were on the cards.

Kane, 31, left English football in the summer of 2023 when he joined Bayern Munich in an initial £82 million deal, and he's continued to lay claim to being one of Europe's deadliest frontmen with 72 goals in 73 games at the Allianz Arena. The 103-cap England captain won the European Golden Boot last season but failed to get his hands on the Bundesliga title.

Arsenal are experiencing problems in attack amid a glaring lack of a proven goalscorer in Mikel Arteta's squad that has plagued them during their Premier League title race with Liverpool. German attacker Kai Havertz is the Gunners' top scorer in the top flight with nine goals in 21 games, and many were surprised a new forward didn't arrive at the Emirates during the January transfer window.

Merson: Arsenal Should Pay The £60M For Harry Kane

England's all-time top goalscorer started his youth career with the Gunners

Kane sat on 213 goals in 320 Premier League games before making the switch to Bayern, where he signed a four-year deal with the Bavarians. Spurs' all-time top scorer is loving life in Munich, but speculation is growing over his future amid a release clause in his contract worth around £60 million, which will come into effect in the summer.

Merson gave his thoughts on Arsenal's current dilemma regarding a poor run in front of goal, and he told his former club to turn to Kane:

"I keep on saying Isak. I mean there's not a lot around. I'd go Harry Kane, I'd pay the £60 million for Harry Kane. 100%."

Michael Dawson and Tim Sherwood, formerly of Tottenham, disagreed with Merson and rubbished any chances of Kane joining Arsenal because of his connection to their north London rivals where he spent 19 years, rising through the Lilywhites' youth ranks before becoming one of their all-time greats.

Merson suggested that the prolific forward may be persuaded to join the Gunners over Spurs because he'll have a 'better chance' of breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260 goals if he were to move to the Emirates, and mentioned Sol Campbell as a precedent for someone making the move in their quest for success.

"He's got that clause ain't he. If he wins the league as he should win the league with Bayern Munich, when he does that, I'd think that's it. If he thinks he can come back and beat Shearer's record, I don't see the point in coming back to Tottenham. There's no point coming back to Tottenham to make him have a chance of beating that. I don't think he'll have as much chance of beating that at Tottenham as he would at Arsenal."

Harry Kane Statistics (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 21 Expected Goals (xG) 16.00 Scoring Frequency 73min Goals per game 1.1 Shots per game 4.0 Shots on target per game 2.0 Goal conversion 28% Assists 6 Total Duels Won 3.0 (49%)

Kane spent a season with Arsenal's Hale End academy when he was eight but was released in the summer of 2002 because he wasn't 'very athletic', according to former academy coach Liam Brady. He became a thorn in the Gunners' side while at Spurs, becoming the North London derby's top scorer with 14 goals.

