Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson once snubbed club legend Thierry Henry when naming the greatest player the Premier League has ever seen. Merson, who made a combined 447 appearances in the English top flight, won two top division titles for the Gunners and played alongside icons like Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

While he never got to line up alongside Henry, the Frenchman is widely considered to be one of, if not the greatest player the competition has ever witnessed. However, the 56-year-old Sky Sports pundit has claimed that a current Premier League star has cemented their legacy as the best player to ever step foot on English soil.

Merson Names Mohamed Salah as Greatest Premier League Player

The Englishman was full of praise for Liverpool's Egyptian King