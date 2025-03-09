Arsenal's Premier League title bid has been torn to shreds by Paul Merson, with the Sky Sports pundit stating that the Gunners have 'fallen off' this season - before controversially stating that their front three who started against Manchester United on Sunday wouldn't get into Fulham's attack.

Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard lined up on the wings, whilst Mikel Merino was once again used as an auxiliary forward - and it took until the 74th minute to breach United's defence with Declan Rice converting from Nwaneri's comeback. However, it is more dropped points from the Gunners in their quest to catch Liverpool in the title race, and now sat just 15 points behind the Reds with a game in hand, they're almost out of the push entirely.

Merson: Arsenal 'Fallen Off' in Premier League Race, Front Three 'Not Good Enough' for Fulham

The Gunners legend took time to criticise their stars

That saw Merson take aim at the Gunners' supposed bid to win the trophy. Noting that the club were closer to fifth than first, he said their first task is to make sure they secure Champions League football with any wishes for a trophy this season almost depending entirely on their form in European competition, after 'falling off' in recent times.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 15 =2nd Losses 3 2nd Goals Scored 52 5th Goals Conceded 24 1st xG 53.76 5th

And the Gunners hero turned the screw further, stating that Nwaneri, Trossard and Merino wouldn't make Fulham's front three, with the Cottagers sitting 10th in the table. Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, he said via The Independent:

“Fifth are nearer to Arsenal than Arsenal are to first. I’d be saying they have to concentrate and make sure they get in the top four! They are so far away. Liverpool would need to lose half their football matches and they have lost one all season. It is not going to happen. It is over. “I look at the games and they need to score goals but there are no goals in them. Man City have some nice fixtures coming up, they are in fifth at the moment and could catch Arsenal. They have no cutting edge. They’ve fallen off a bit in my opinion. “Trossard was bought as an understudy to Saka and Martinelli. Does that front three get in Fulham’s team? No. Where are Fulham?”

Merson Criticism of Front Three is Slightly Harsh

Their stars would get into the Cottagers' side at full fitness

Nwaneri was perhaps an unfair criticism from Merson. Like Merino, he is being played out of position, covering for Bukayo Saka with their star man having been injured since Christmas. However, in just 12 starts this season, he's notched eight goals and scored once in all competitions - with that assist coming for Rice's equaliser at Old Trafford.

The youngster has enjoyed a fruitful debut season at the Emirates - especially away from his general position of attacking midfield - and the 17-year-old has been a shining light in their campaign, which has been notably rocky at times in recent months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ethan Nwaneri became Arsenal's youngest-ever player and the Premier League's youngest-ever player when he made his debut in 2022.

Merino, naturally, wouldn't find his way past Raul Jimenez up front despite bagging three times in his time as a makeshift striker, and Trossard - whilst suffering a poor run of form by his own standards with just two goals in the new year - has 71 goal contributions in just 198 Premier League appearances for the Gunners and Brighton combined.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-03-25.

