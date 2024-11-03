Paul Merson has claimed that a loss for Tottenham Hotspur at home to Aston Villa would be 'curtains' for their hopes of finishing in the Champions League - with Unai Emery's side potentially able to open up an eight-point gap over Ange Postecoglou's men if they deliver capital punishment in London.

Tottenham began last season on fire with eight wins and two draws from their opening ten games, but that has faltered this season with the north London outfit having won just four of their first nine games and lost a further four. That saw them in eighth by the start of the Premier League's gameweek ten, and if they lose to Villa, they will be a long way away in terms of Champions League qualification - in which Merson has described their season as being 'curtains' if they suffer defeat.

Merson: Tottenham Could Have 'Big Blow' With Villa Loss

The north London club need to win to fire up the table

Speaking to SportsKeeda, the Arsenal legend predicted the worst for Postecoglou if they did lose, especially with other surprise clubs such as Brighton and Nottingham Forest in the hunt for the top four. He said:

"Villa's high line could face problems against Spurs, but I just can't see them not scoring in this game. It's going to be a big blow for Tottenham in their attempt to qualify for the Champions League if they lose this game. "Villa can open up an eight-point gap over Spurs if they win and that may well be curtains for the north Londoners' hopes about finishing fourth. I just think Villa have a bit more in them than Tottenham, and fully expect them to win here. Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa."

Not only would Villa go eight clear, but Brighton and Nottingham Forest are making a charge for the top four - and with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal likely to finish in those spots, Tottenham do have a tough challenge - especially with Newcastle going ahead of them with their win over the Gunners and Chelsea also creeping up the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 30 of his 55 games in charge of Tottenham.

Tottenham have not qualified for the Champions League since the 2021/22 season and if they do lose against Emery's men, it will be a tough road to navigate back from.

Related Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham Eye Move for ‘Gifted’ Forward Aston Villa brought in various young players in the summer transfer window and Kevin Zenon could be their next addition

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-11-24.