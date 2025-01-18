As the Premier League has evolved into the biggest juggernaut of domestic football, there have been so many incredible exports to travel over from foreign countries to grace English football with their remarkable skills that have ended up transforming the sport as a whole.

From the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to Yaya Toure, there are countless names that have etched themselves in Premier League folklore after ending up on these shores. So much so that it would be incredibly difficult to whittle them down to just a few very best. However, former Arsenal and England star Paul Merson had the unfortunate task of doing so back in 2024.

Speaking with Jeff Stelling on the 'Football's Greatest' podcast, Merson was asked to name the five best foreign imports in the division's history. With so many men to pick from, there are a number of true superstars that end up missing the cut.

5 Kevin De Bruyne

Chelsea, Manchester City

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne kicks off Merson's top five, and he is the only active player to be included, meaning that there is no room for the likes of Mohamed Salah. The Belgian has created more big chances than any other player in the division since records began, and the former Arsenal player, who once infamously questioned why Manchester City paid £50 million for the player, spoke in glowing terms about him.

"When you're on the pitch it feels like you're playing at 100 mph. He and Dennis Bergkamp feel like they are on a helicopter hovering above. They see the picture, they see everything. I couldn't talk highly enough of him. He's the go to man at Man City. For all the players they've got, he's their main man."

4 Eric Cantona

Leeds United, Manchester United

The King of Old Trafford was the final piece of Sir Alex Ferguson's jigsaw as he finally turned Manchester United into champions of England once again. It would likely never have materialised without the enigmatic Eric Cantona. The Frenchman's arrival from Leeds was one of the most pivotal moments in Ferguson's tenure, but the impact he made was extraordinary.

While there were moments of madness—the kung-fu kick in particular—Cantona was as graceful and elegant with the ball at his feet as they come and had a knack for producing in the big moments.

"I loved his aura," Merson explained. "I always used to think, look at him, the way he looks on that pitch. He knew he was good."

3 Gianfranco Zola

Chelsea

Gianfranco Zola is a player that can sometimes be forgotten in these discussions, largely because he never walked away with a Premier League title to his name. That doesn't stop the impact he had at Chelsea though, and the Italian is revered in the same light as many who have multiple winners' medals in their trophy cabinets.

Alex Ferguson named Zola as the player who annoyed him most during his time as a manager at United, though this was simply because of how enjoyable he found him to watch. Merson had similar things to say.

"Zola was a phenomenal football player," the 56-year-old stated assuredly. "Everything was done at his pace. The low centre of gravity, the way he glided past people, you couldn't get tight to him."

2 Thierry Henry

Arsenal

Most people would consider Thierry Henry to be the greatest ever player in Premier League history. However, Merson has a different view and places the member of the Invincibles squad in the runner-up spot.

"You could easily make a case for him to be number one," Merson reflected. "This player is the only player I've ever seen in the Premier League look like a 20-year-old playing in an under-12s league.

"The things he did, the way he went past players. I mean top players. Top defenders. He just left them all. Outside, left foot. Big goals in big games as well."

As much as Merson harped on though, there was still one man he felt was superior.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thierry Henry is the highest acoring Frenchman in Premier League history (175 goals).

1 Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

It was a Gunner who took top spot, but it was the imperious Dennis Bergkamp who did. The difference? Merson was unsure whether or not Henry could've been as good as he was if he had Bergkamp's pace:

"I’ve gone with him as the number one because I’m not sure Henry would’ve been that great with Bergkamp’s pace. Henry was electric, cool at finishing, but his pace got him away from players to get in that position. "That was the only reason I picked Dennis Bergkamp, if you gave them the same pace who would be the best, and that’s why I’ve just gone with him. People will watch this and say you’ve picked two Arsenal players, but I had to pick the number one because I played with him and he was unbelievable."

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 18/01/2025.