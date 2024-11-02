Paul Merson has stated that Everton will know 'exactly how' Southampton will want to play against them in Saturday afternoon's clash - with the Toffees having gone five games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Southampton have lost all but one of their top-flight games so far this season, coming in a draw against fellow-promoted side Ipswich Town at home - but the Saints boss has refused to change his style of play. Performances have improved on the whole, but the matter of fact is that the Saints sit bottom of the table with just one point heading into November. Everton are the visitors to St. Mary's on Saturday, and they can plunge the club further into the mire - with Merson stating that Sean Dyche's side will know 'exactly' how to play against the Saints.

Merson: Southampton Tactics Only 'Work on a PlayStation'

The Premier League icon is not overly impressed with the Saints

Speaking to SportsKeeda, the former Arsenal star stated that the Saints' tactics only 'work on a PlayStation' - and with Everton now five games unbeaten in the league, Merson believes it will only be a 'matter of time' until the Toffees score. He said:

"Everton will know exactly how Southampton will want to play against them. The Saints will take a million chances by trying to play out from the back and Sean Dyche will have a plan ready. Someone should tell Southampton that this kind of stuff only works on the PlayStation! "Everton are now five games unbeaten and are enjoying a bit of a good run. They will squeeze Southampton and it will only be a matter of time before Everton got the ball and score in my opinion. If Southampton and Ipswich don't win this weekend, that's 20 league games between them without a win. These teams are definitely in trouble."

Everton, in that sense, are beginning to peel away from the bottom three. Despite being 16th in the table, they are five points clear of relegation and just three points off Fulham in the top half, which is an incredible tally considering they lost their first four league games of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton have the sixth-highest possession in the Premier League at 54%.

Dyche has done a stellar job at taking a fractured side away from relegation woes and if he can keep them up once again, he could be rewarded with a new contract to lead them into their new Bramley Moore Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-11-24.