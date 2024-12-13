Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield this weekend, looking to increase their lead at the summit of the Premier League, and Paul Merson believes Darwin Nunez will be dropped for the returning Diogo Jota for the visit of the Cottagers.

Nunez has been granted a run of games down the middle by Arne Slot in Jota's absence, but the Uruguayan has failed to capitalise and stake a claim to make the position his own. Netting just two league goals this season, the chaotic forward was described as a 'growing concern' for Slot after Tuesday night's game in Girona, with the player continuing to cost the Reds with his inefficiency in front of goal.

With Jota finally available again after a lengthy spell out with a chest injury, Merson expects Slot to reinstate the Portuguese immediately against Fulham, and relegate Nunez to the bench.

Merson: Jota Will Replace Nunez v Fulham

Nunez hasn't set the world alight

Since arriving in the north-west from Benfica for £85 million in 2022, Nunez has frustrated fans with his raw talent but lack of proficiency in the final third. Netting just 36 goals in 115 appearances for the Merseysiders, it would be fair to suggest that the electric number nine hasn't justified his price tag thus far, nor his purported £140,000 a week contract.

With Jota out, Nunez had an opportunity to establish himself as Slot's first choice striker, and he certainly hasn't taken this. Liverpool fans were left infuriated by the 25-year-old's performance against Newcastle earlier this month, and he could subsequently now be facing a stretch back on the bench, particularly with Jota returning to action.

Writing in his Premier League predictions for this weekend for Sportskeeda, pundit Merson expressed his admiration for aspects of Nunez' game, but claimed that Slot will immediately drop him against Fulham:

"Diogo Jota is also back from injury and given how Darwin Nunez has failed to set the stage on fire in his absence, I expect Arne Slot to trust the Portuguese more. But I still like Nunez as an option off the bench. He can ruffle a few feathers, can be a real handful and is still someone you don't want to play against if you're a defender! I have no doubt that he will have an impact at some point this season."

GMS sources revealed back in October that Barcelona retain an interest in Nunez, and this could ultimately present the player with an escape route from his Anfield nightmare.

Nunez' Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.31 Expected Goals Per 90 0.3 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 Expected Assists Per 90 0.03

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/12/2024