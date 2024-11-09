Wolverhampton Wanderers host Southampton on Saturday afternoon in a bottom of the table clash in the Premier League, and Paul Merson believes that the East Midlands side failing to win the game could have significant ramifications on Gary O'Neil's future.

Wolves have endured a miserable start to the new season, accumulating just three points from their opening ten league games, a return that sees them rooted to the foot of the table. Journalist John Percey revealed earlier this week that a failure to beat fellow strugglers Southampton at Molineux this weekend could cost O'Neil his job, while other reports have emerged suggesting the Old Gold are already eyeing Luton boss Rob Edwards as a potential successor.

It's abundantly clear that this run of poor results cannot continue, and Merson believes that the outcome of the relegation encounter with the Saints could indeed have a huge bearing on O'Neil's position in the Wolves dugout.

Merson: Southampton Defeat Would be 'Big Problem'

It could be the final straw

Despite the run of ten matches without a win to start the new season, the Wolves hierarchy are said to believe that O'Neil's team have been somewhat unlucky with results thus far. They're also understood to be reluctant to part ways with the former Bournemouth head coach, who they deem one of England's brightest managers.

However, this could all change if a positive result isn't acquired against Russell Martin's struggling Southampton side. Writing in his weekend predictions for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal forward and now pundit Merson provided a bleak outlook on the game for O'Neil:

"Wolves are struggling at the moment, rooted to the bottom of the table. But I don't think they are as bad as people think. I believe they play good football, it's just that they also shoot themselves in the foot at times. This is a massive game for Gary O'Neil because it's the international break coming up. If he loses at home to Southampton, that would be a big problem. I think even a draw would put O'Neil in trouble. This is quite simply a must-win game for Wolves. If they fail to get three points, that's 11 games without a win! When the fixtures came out, Wolves would've been expecting to win this clash and that has now become an absolute necessity for them."

O'Neil's Record as Wolves Manager Matches Managed 57 Wins 18 Draws 11 Losses 28 Win Percentage 31.6%

