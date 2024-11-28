Paul Merson believes that Matheus Cunha staying with Wolverhampton Wanderers could single-handedly keep them in the Premier League - but he is not totally convinced by the Brazilian, saying that he can go missing in big games when he needs to.

Cunha has been on fire this season, with only Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Chris Wood and Bryan Mbeumo scoring more than him in the Premier League. Wolves had started poorly in the campaign, but Cunha's brilliance and two strong wins at home to Southampton and away at Fulham have launched them outside the relegation zone for the first time all season, giving them real impetus to peel away over the winter months.

Merson: Cunha 'Has to Do More' Consistently

The Wolves star has been exceptional but Merson believes he can drift in games

But speaking to SportsKeeda, Merson was originally positive about Cunha's performances in the Premier League.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 7 1st Assists 3 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 7.44 1st

However, he raised concerns over the Brazilian's ability to influence games when he is ''not in the mood'. The former Arsenal midfielder said:

"It was a phenomenal result for Wolves last weekend, no other word to define it. Fulham are a good team and for Wolves to go there and win 4-1 was something incredible. Wolves will not get relegated in my opinion. "Matheus Cunha is their match-winner without a doubt. As long as he stays with them, Wolves will be safe in the race to avoid the drop from the Premier League. "The only concern I have about Cunha is that he can sometimes not turn up in certain games. If he is in the mood, he is such a fine player. But he has to do that on a more consistent basis."

Cunha's ten goal contributions in 12 top-flight games this season have no doubt been a huge catalyst for Wolves' rise in the table, and well worthy of his £60,000-per-week contract. His late equaliser against Brighton earlier in the campaign grabbed them a point on the south coast, before he recorded an assist in the 2-2 home draw against Crystal Palace - as well as having parts to play in both of their goals in the 2-0 win over Southampton and three involvements in the battering of Fulham over the weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 11 caps for Brazil but he is yet to score for the Selecao.

That is eight points the Brazilian has helped play a part in - which is all but one of their tally.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-11-24.