Paul Merson has branded Russell Martin’s tactics at Southampton as ‘madness’ after their unsuccessful attempts at attacking football on their Premier League return.

Writing in his Premier League prediction column, the Sky Sports pundit said Saints are ‘too predictable’ with their approach in the top flight and suggested there is ‘no point’ in playing attractive football if ‘you lose every week’.

Martin has so far remained adamant about his possession-based approach, which has yielded just one point from Southampton’s first seven games and has seen the manager come under heavy pressure.

Rumours over the 38-year-old’s future at St. Mary’s have intensified over the international break, with the latest reports claiming Martin is now ‘one game away’ from the axe.

Saints have won just two of their nine games across all competitions so far, with both victories occurring in the EFL Cup, where they’ve reached the fourth round and will face Stoke City next week.

Southampton Branded ‘Too Predictable’

‘Could be curtains for them soon’

Merson, writing for Sportskeeda, revealed that Southampton’s possession-based approach ‘drives him up the wall’ after their dire start to the Premier League campaign:

“I feel Southampton are way too predictable. If they keep doing the same things they’ve done so far, it could be curtains for them soon. “At Manchester City, they start with Ederson and then he pings the ball up the pitch to create a goalscoring chance. It drives me up the wall when clubs like Southampton are trying to do the same, it’s madness! “You’re only a good manager if you don’t get beat. What’s the point in playing attractive football if you lose every week? “You have to mix it up when things aren’t working for you, that’s how teams can survive in this division.”

After winning promotion with a staggering 65.5% possession, Martin has continued to trust his ball-dominant approach in the top flight.

Southampton currently boast the fifth-best average possession stats (57.4%) among all 20 clubs, with only Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Brighton having more of the ball in the opening seven games.

The south coast club will now face a more favourable run of fixtures in an attempt to turn their season around. In their next four Premier League fixtures, Saints will battle fellow bottom-five sides Leicester, Everton, and Wolves.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 63 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 19 Goals scored 116 Goals conceded 95 Points per match 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-10-24.