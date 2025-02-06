Paul Merson has tipped England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane for a shock move to Arsenal - despite the forward spending most of his career at local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, in a move that would shock the Premier League to its core.

Kane came through Tottenham's ranks to become their leading goalscorer of all-time, scoring 280 goals in 435 games for the Lilywhites before his move to Bayern back in 2023. He's continued that goalscoring spree with 70 goals in 72 games for the Bundesliga leaders, but an interesting development surrounding his future has been aired by Sky Sports.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, reporter Hayley McQueen informed Merson of reports that Kane could have a release clause of £64million next January - in which the Gunners legend insisted that he could follow in Sol Campbell's footsteps. The pundit said:

"That could be to anywhere? Oh, he'll be going to Arsenal then. Arsenal will buy him! £64million. Why not? Sol Campbell did. "I mean, if he's available, you've got to weigh it up. For me, it is [a bargain]. People will go 'Oh, he's this age, he's that age', but Arsenal need now. "People have said about [Mohamed] Salah, and I've said I wouldn't give Salah a three-year contract, I'd give him one or two, but I wouldn't give him a three-year contract. But that's different because Liverpool will probably go on to win the league this year. "But if Arsenal haven't won the league, you've got to take a chance and find someone who is proven. I wouldn't be surprised. When you've got Harry Kane there and you go 'right, he can go for £64million', there are only a couple of teams who can buy him. Manchester City aren't going to buy him, Manchester United and what you heard over the [Mathys] Tel situation, that was worrying that they couldn't pay the loan deal."

Arsenal have been in the market for a striker for quite some time, failing to land Ollie Watkins in the January window after approaching Aston Villa - and if they see fit to land Kane next winter, they could bide their time in the transfer market until then.