IF Manchester City win the Treble this season it’s going to be an even bigger achievement than Manchester United’s in 1999.

People forget how close that United team came to winning nothing that season.

You have to remember, Bayern Munich absolutely slaughtered United in the Champions League final.

They were going through trying to chip Peter Schmeichel it was so one-sided.

And in the FA Cup, Dennis Bergkamp missed a penalty with virtually the last kick off the game in the semi final. Arsenal would have won the game but Schmeichel saved it.

And then Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink scores a diving header at Elland Road and Arsenal lose 1-0 in their penultimate league game.

If Arsenal win that game, that’s it, the title race is over. So United could easily have finished the season empty-handed.

Everyone goes on about how great it was, because of how dramatic the comeback was in the Champions League final.

Why Man City's treble would be better than Man Utd's

But United were so close to winning nothing. It was all on a knife-edge.

This season doesn’t feel like it’s ever really been on a knife-edge for Manchester City, does it?

This City team have never been anywhere near close to winning nothing. They have been head and shoulders above everyone else all season.

Read more: Paul Merson picks his 2022/23 Premier League Team of the Season

So for me, there is no comparison. This would be the bigger achievement.

City have dominated teams this season. They slaughtered Bayern at home. I think this would be a better Treble.

This is the best league in the world now. And City are dominating it. Look at the quality of the rest of the teams in the league.

Burnley went down last season, and their two centre halves ended up straight back in the Premier League playing for other teams, because they are good defenders.

There are a lot more internationals playing now for lesser teams in the Premier league. The quality is much deeper.

If you look back, if United had lost that final to Bayern, no-one would have flinched. They got out-played. Nobody could possibly have been shocked if they’d lost that game.

What United ended up doing was amazing - but if City do it now, against the sort of competition they have faced, I think it will be unreal.

Only Man Utd can stop Man City now

And the funny thing is that United are the ONLY team who can stop them!

They got a draw away to Real Madrid and I can’t see them slipping up at home in the return leg, so that competition is done in my opinion.

It’s impossible for Inter Milan or AC Milan to stop them. The Italian league used to be the best in the world. It isn’t any more.

The biggest test left for City in that competition is Real Madrid, not whoever they meet in the final. But they will be kicking themselves if they lose at home to Real.

City can lose a league game and still win the Premier League title. So then it comes down to the FA Cup.

They will win the league. And if they finish the job against Real like I expect them to, they will win the Champions League as well.

So the only team who can deny them a Treble is United, in the FA Cup final.

City have already beaten them 6-3 this season. They ripped them apart in that game. But United beat them at Old Trafford.

If United keep it tight they do have the pace on the counter attack from players like Marcus Rashford and Antony to hurt City.

You never know what can happen in a one-off game but obviously City will be favourites. Erling Haaland is putting up insane numbers and Kevin De Bruyne has been sensational.

It’s a mouthwatering game because it’s going to be a Treble-decider in my opinion. But if City do it, their achievement is going to trump United’s in 1999.