Paul Merson has expressed concern over comments made by Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri's former academy coach, who compared the youngster to the likes of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

Nwaneri has impressed in his limited outings so far this season for the Gunners, netting four times across all competitions. The 17-year-old opened his Premier League account last week against Nottingham Forest, converting nicely from a cut-back from Raheem Sterling, to wrap up Mikel Arteta's side's 3-0 win at the Emirates.

These promising cameos have inevitably sparked excitement over Nwaneri's potential, and the player's former coach Dan Micciche has claimed that the starlet is on the same level as the likes of Palmer, Foden and Jadon Sancho were at his age. Merson believes that this level of hype around the talented teenager could prompt him to believe that he should be playing more frequently, and in turn potentially harm his development or unsettle him at the Emirates.

The comparisons could increase the pressure on the youngster

Since becoming the youngest player in Premier League history, making a one-minute cameo against Brentford back in September 2022 at the age of 15, Nwaneri has been integrated into the Arsenal first team slowly. Starting twice this season in the EFL Cup, he's played a total of 65 Premier League minutes for the North Londoners.

Looking bright in these limited minutes on the pitch, and described as 'generational', calls for Nwaneri to start league games have surfaced throughout the campaign thus far. Speaking on Sky Sports earlier today, Merson has revealed his concern about how these calls, combined with Micciche's comments, could impact the player:

"His ability to get on the ball, he's intelligent, he makes runs, he can beat people, he can see a pass. I'd be worried if I was the manager, him [Nwaneri's former academy coach] saying that [comparison's to Foden, Sancho and Palmer]. "If I'm Arteta I'd be worried. I'd be thinking, 'please don't say that'. Not just building him up too much, because he'll start thinking, 'well I should be in the team now because I'm better than Foden'. I'm not saying it's him but it's the people around him. Hopefully he does [have good people around him]."

This hype around Nwaneri could certainly increase the pressure on him, and thus influence his development. Evidently seen as the understudy to captain Martin Odegaard, it's likely that Arteta will continue to gradually increase the young midfielder's prominence in the team.

Nwaneri's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 6 Minutes Played 65 Goals 1 Shots 4 Key Passes 2

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/11/2024