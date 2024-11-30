Newcastle United’s search for defensive reinforcements remains a key priority as the club prepares for the January transfer window. While Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi remains a primary target, The Athletic notes that the Magpies are exploring alternative options due to the difficulty of securing the 24-year-old mid-season, and reportedly have AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, Benfica's Antonio Silva and Bayer Leverkusen's Endmond Tapsoba on their shortlist.

The Guehi-saga stretched over the course of last summer, and despite prolonged negotiations with Crystal Palace, a deal did not come to fruition by deadline day, due to the Eagles' high demands of up to £70 million. Although a move in January has not been entirely ruled out, the likelihood of prising Guehi away from Selhurst Park appears slim, with his employers reluctant to part with their defensive stalwart. Furthermore, with his contract expiring in 2026, there remains the very real possibility of top European clubs joining the race for the Englishman, which could complicate Newcastle's pursuit, should they return to the negotiation table next summer.

Newcastle Identify Three Guehi Alternatives

Howe still eager to reinforce at the back

As per The Athletic's Transfer DealSheet, Newcastle are still keen to bolster the centre-backs department, and already have a number of alternative options lined up should a move for Guehi fail to transpire in any case. It is thought that Newcastle's head of recruitment, Paul Mitchell, is working to broaden the geographical scope of the club’s scouting efforts, and there is a strong possibility of the club bringing talent from abroad to Tyneside.

Malick Thiaw "has been watched long-term" by Newcastle, who initially considered a move for the German international last summer, and the 22-year-old previously impressed against Real Madrid in the Champions League this season. Meanwhile, another highly-rated option is 20-year-old Silva, who has become a standout performer for Benfica, though prying the talent away from Portugal may prove to be rather difficult, with the Aguias likely holding out for a substantial transfer fee.

Malick Thiaw vs Antonio Silva vs Endmond Tapsoba vs Marc Guehi - 2024/25 League Statistics Metric Thiaw Silva Tapsoba Guehi Matches 6 5 11 12 Goals 0 1 0 2 Assists 0 1 0 0 Pass completion 98.3% 93.9% 93.1% 89.5% Progressive passes per 90 4.17 5.40 6.79 4.17 Tackles per 90 1.17 2.20 2.20 1.33 Aerial duel success rate 58.3% 63.6% 62.1% 62.3%

Finally, contact was reportedly made with Leverkusen over Tapsoba during the summer; the 24-year-old defender previously established himself as a key player in his side's record-breaking 2023/24 campaign, and his quality and experience could make him an excellent addition to Howe's set-up at St. James' Park.

