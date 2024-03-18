Highlights Newcastle United must act swiftly to fill the role left by Dan Ashworth, with Paul Mitchell a potential candidate.

The Magpies need to improve their squad for the 2024/2025 season after a challenging current campaign.

Mitchell, with a strong track record, is considered a leading candidate.

Newcastle United will be looking to find a replacement for director of football Dan Ashworth, who looks set to be heading to Manchester United, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the appointment of Paul Mitchell can't be ruled out.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Magpies will need to ensure they have the correct people in place behind the scenes, giving them the best chance of making a positive charge on the transfer market. The North East outfit will have been planning for Ashworth to be in charge of negotiations, but he's now set to head through the exit door at St James' Park.

Newcastle will want to act fast to bring in a replacement as they plan ahead for an important window. Eddie Howe's side have endured a difficult season, so there's an argument to suggest that they need to significantly improve their playing squad ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

Newcastle Could Move for Paul Mitchell

Newcastle announced earlier this year that Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave after expressing his desire to leave the St James' Park outfit. It's understood that Manchester United are pushing to bring the director of football to Old Trafford, with discussions ongoing regarding a compensation package, with the Magpies holding out for around £20m to allow him to depart.

Focus will now turn to finding an adequate replacement, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief doing an impressive job during his short stint at the club. A report from i News has suggested that the Magpies have a number of candidates on their shortlist, including 42-year-old Mitchell, who has previously spent time with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. A report from The Telegraph has claimed that Mitchell is the leading candidate to replace Ashworth and they are hoping to agree on a compensation package with the Red Devils to allow Ashworth to leave, ensuring they aren't paying two sporting directors at the same time.

Newcastle currently find themselves sitting in 10th place in the Premier League while they've also been knocked out of all cup competitions, including finishing bottom of their Champions League group. Injuries have certainly hampered their progress, but Howe might be hoping for a little more investment in his squad as they look to mount a charge on England's top flight next term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mitchell has held roles at Monaco, New York Red Bulls, Tottenham, Southampton, RB Leipzig, Cercle Brugge, and MK Dons.

Ben Jacobs - Mitchell Can't be Discounted

Jacobs has suggested that we can't discount Mitchell in Newcastle's pursuit of a new sporting director, with a move to Manchester United or Roma ruled out. The journalist adds that Mitchell is looking for a top job in a potential sporting director role. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Newcastle have got such a fervent fan base and such big ambition and a massive sovereign wealth fund, but your owner can be rich and that doesn't mean that the club, if they've not had regular Champions League football, can just spend spend spend. So the requirements will be someone that's used to working on a bit more of a shoestring budget. That's where Phil Giles at Brentford, much like Dan Ashworth when he was at Brighton, could be of appeal. We can't discount Paul Mitchell. He's been linked with almost every club under the sun. My understanding is that he won't be going to Roma and obviously Manchester United at the moment are looking in a slightly different direction. Part of that is because Mitchell is looking for a top job as a sporting director. He doesn't want to necessarily be head of recruitment or anything below that. He's kind of caught between positions maybe as far as a big club is concerned because he's too experienced to be a technical director."

Newcastle Could Target Mancini as Howe Replacement

Reports have suggested that Roberto Mancini has emerged as a potential option for Newcastle if they decide to replace Howe in the near future. The former Bournemouth manager could be under increasing pressure after a disappointing season, and PIF could be looking to take the club in a different direction.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mancini would fit the bill if Newcastle are considering making a change in the summer. The respected reporter believes that Howe does have a chance to keep his job heading into the next campaign, but Newcastle's owners are desperate to see trophies brought to St James' Park, and the English manager isn't delivering that at the moment.

