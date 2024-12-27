Newcastle United are interested in signing Real Valladolid centre-back Juma Bah, who they view as an exciting long-term option to dominate at the heart of their defence, according to the Athletic.

Bah, who is on loan from Sierra Leonean club AIK Freetong, has enjoyed an exceptional breakout campaign this season, making 10 La Liga appearances thus far, despite only turning 18 in April. This form has prompted a number of clubs throughout Europe to start monitoring the teenager, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing earlier this month that Manchester City could attempt to seal a January deal for the player.

However, the Athletic report that Newcastle have identified Bah as a primary target, as the Magpies look to 'widen the geographical landscape from which they recruit'. The Sierre Leonan is viewed as one for the future rather than a first-team-ready recruit, although the Tynesiders are eager to complete a deal as soon as January, which would involve Valladolid having to cut their loan deal for the player short.

Newcastle Eyeing Bah

They're in need of central defenders

Developing in his home nation with AIK Freetong, Bah was spotted by a Valladolid scout in August, and the Spanish club acted promptly to secure his services on a one-year loan deal. Initially assigned to the club's reserve team in the Segunda Division, he made just one appearance before immediately being promoted to the senior set-up.

Bah has since established himself in La Liga, has been described as 'outstanding', and caught the eyes of a number of clubs in the process. Newcastle are among the admirers, and the Premier League otufit could launch an attempt to sign him as soon as next month.

Eddie Howe currently has a slim cohort of central defenders at his disposal, while both Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are entering the latter stages of their careers. Thus, the English head coach is in need of reinforcements in this area, and he needs to find a long-term partner for Sven Botman.

The north-east club's hiearchy believe Bah could be the man to accompany the Dutchman, with sporting director Paul Mitchell leading the charge to land the wonderkid whilst he is still employed by AIK Freetong.

Bah's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 10 Pass Accuracy 77.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 1.36 Tackles Per 90 1.23 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.58

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/12/2024