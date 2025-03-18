Tottenham Hotspur are likely to give Ange Postecoglou until the end of the season, according to insider Paul O Keefe.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Postecoglou and Spurs, with the prospect of winning a trophy resting on whether they can beat the likes of Manchester United to the Europa League. The north London club have been knocked out of every other competition and stand little chance of qualifying for European football through their Premier League position.

Reacting to a question asking whether Postecoglou would be sacked during the international break, O Keefe has responded suggesting that he's likely to be given until the end of the season...

"I doubt it. He probably gets the EL and season. However, imo if that happens he's a very lucky man. In his last 38 league matches (equivalent to a whole season) he's picked up 44 points. Injuries or not, Levy & Enic or not, that is a disgrace."

Postecoglou could certainly have no complaints if he was relieved of his duties, whether that be now or at the end of the season. The Europa League will understandably be important in deciding his future if a decision isn't made before their game against Eintracht Frankfurt, but there's an argument to suggest that Postecoglou hasn't shown enough even if they do lift the trophy.

In the Premier League, Tottenham currently sit in 14th position, 10 points away from being in the top half of the table. Considering Spurs are used to competing for European places, it's been a disastrous season, one that even a Europa League victory wouldn't save in the eye of many supporters.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, and Andoni Iraola are all being considered by the Spurs hierarchy if they were to make a change in the dugout, with the latter a leading contender for the job. If Postecoglou does keep his job over the next few weeks, then there's no doubt the pressure is ramping up for him to turn things around, with the quarter-final Europa League tie against Frankfurt likely crucial in deciding his future.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox