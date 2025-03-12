Kevin Danso is set to miss Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar on Thursday due to a suspected hamstring issue, journalist Paul O Keefe has revealed.

The Austrian centre-back suffered a setback in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the weekend and is not expected to feature in the second leg of their last-16 tie tomorrow.

Tottenham need a turnaround against the Dutch side if they are to progress to the quarter-finals, having lost 1-0 last week after Lucas Bergvall’s own goal.

They head into the game with several injury concerns, with Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin all ruled out.

Kevin Danso Ruled Out of Alkmaar Clash

With a suspected hamstring issue

O Keefe, writing on X, shared a worrying update on Danso’s availability ahead of Tottenham’s crucial Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar:

Danso has played almost every minute since joining Tottenham from Lens on loan in January amid an injury crisis in North London.

Spurs were without first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for a significant period, but the duo are now back in action and expected to feature on Thursday.

Danso appeared to be struggling towards the end of the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Sunday and headed straight down the tunnel at full-time with medical staff by his side.

The 26-year-old has made seven appearances for Spurs so far across all competitions, amassing 618 minutes of action.

Tottenham’s season now hinges on their Europa League campaign, as it remains their only route to continental competitions after crashing out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last month.

If Ange Postecoglou's men overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, they will face the winner of Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Kevin Danso's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goal-creating opportinities 2 Minutes playe 347

