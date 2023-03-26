Southampton striker Paul Onuachu will be frustrated at the lack of game time since joining the club, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old's goal record before he moved to England spoke for itself, but we're yet to see him produce in the Premier League.

Southampton news - Paul Onuachu

Onuachu signed for Southampton for a fee of around £18m from Belgian side Genk during the January window.

The towering forward scored 16 goals in 19 league games for Genk this season before joining the Saints, but he's yet to score a goal for his new club.

With Southampton scoring just 23 league goals this campaign, it made sense to try and bring in a prolific striker, but Onuachu has struggled to adapt to life in England so far.

Ruben Selles' men are currently rock bottom of the Premier League table, so Onuachu could be hoping the Saints boss gives him more of an opportunity over the next few weeks, with things clearly not going so well at St Mary's.

Expecting Onuachu to be able to produce a similar goalscoring rate in England as he did in Belgium may have been a little farfetched, considering the difference in quality between the two leagues.

What has Taylor said about Onuachu?

Taylor has suggested that Onuachu could be a little frustrated at the lack of game time he's received since joining the club in January.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At the moment, you have to say that Onuachu has come in from Genk and just hasn't played. He's probably really frustrated at that, because he needs game time to deliver performances."

Has Onuachu been given a fair chance yet?

Onuachu has started three Premier League games and has came off the bench three times since joining Southampton and is yet to score a goal for the club.

The Nigerian has averaged 18.7 touches so far, losing the ball 7.0 times per game, as per Sofascore.

From the odd appearance Onuachu has made, it's fair to say he's not made a huge impact. However, he joined towards the end of the transfer window and has had to settle into a new country and style of football in a short space of time.

With the Saints struggling at the foot of the Premier League table, signing a player more proven in England may have been the smarter idea if they wanted more of an immediate solution to their goalscoring problems.