Paul Pogba has provided a brilliant answer to the age-old Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. The French midfielder - who is preparing to return to the sport following a ban - joined popular American streamer IShowSpeed online and was posed with the question.

The two superstars are seen as the two greatest footballers to have ever lived, having won trophies throughout their careers while collecting all the individual accolades on offer. Many players have been asked to choose between the Argentine magician and the Portuguese talisman - and opinions are always split.

However, while he acknowledged that both men have their positives, Pogba was confident in his answer about who he would rather line up alongside.

Pogba Gives Ronaldo vs Messi Verdict

He's played with one of them - but had an honest answer

Speed posed the question that has been heard many times over the past two decades: "Let me ask you this - Ronaldo or Messi?" Initially hesitant to provide an answer, the 31-year-old midfielder then explained:

"For me, there is no Ronaldo vs Messi. If I have to make a team, if I need to score goals, I will take Cristiano. Really, only to score goals. "But if I need a playmaker who can score goals and make assists, I'll take Messi. Everyday."

In another clip, Speed and Pogba were again discussing the iconic duo. The latter's attempt to persuade the avid CR7 fan that Messi was the better overall player fell on deaf ears. However, the Juventus star made a compelling argument, claiming:

"You like Cristiano, I love the style and everything. Some people love Messi, because do you see what he's doing? "Messi is different. Have you ever seen Messi? He's like that, right [short]? But you think you can push him and stuff like that. How can a person like this - so small - do this to people?"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo played 20 games together at Manchester United.

Pogba was Ronaldo's teammate at Manchester United during the Portugal sensation's second spell at Old Trafford. While he's never lined up alongside Messi, the creative midfielder is convinced the World Cup winner is the more well-rounded player.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.