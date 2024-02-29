Highlights Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly receives a four-year ban from football for failing an anti-doping test.

Testosterone not produced by body detected in Pogba's sample; ban could end his professional career.

Pogba's career has been declining, unable to replicate World Cup form at club level.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to doping, according to reports from Italy, and relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

The France international failed an anti-doping test last summer. Deemed fit enough to play in a 3-0 win over Udinese in August 2023, an investigation began after he was tested after the game.

It's understood that testosterone not produced by the body was detected in the test, and so Pogba was provisionally suspended by the Italian anti-doping authority (NADO). After his initial test failed, his "B sample" was sent for further tests at the Acqua Acetosa clinic in Rome. That sample confirmed the bad news for the 30-year-old midfielder - and he's now been hit with a major ban which could spell the end of his professional career.

However, Sky Sports are reporting that Pogba will appeal against the ban in the Court of Arbitration of Sport. If unsuccessful, Pogba will be banned until August 2027 - when he will be 34 years old.

Pogba's career has been on a steep decline over the past few years. Despite winning the World Cup with France in 2018, he was unable to replicate the same impressive form at club level. His world record €110 million (£93.2 million) move to Manchester United in 2016 was viewed largely as a disappointment. He returned to Serie A giants Juve on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, but injuries have limited his playing time in Turin.

Pogba shares his thoughts on the verdict

The Frenchman will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne

The Frenchman has recently released a statement in which he revealed his plan to appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. It reads: "I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

"When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations. As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against. As a consequence of the decision announced today, I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Anti-doping prosecutors in Italy requested ban in December

Pogba opted not to make a plea bargain

Sky Sports reported in December that anti-doping prosecutors in Italy requested a maximum four-year ban for the Frenchman. Pogba – who is yet to make a public comment on the case – opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy's anti-doping agency, which meant the case was to be tried before the country's anti-doping court.

Pogba turns 31 next month,and it's difficult to envisage the Frenchman compete at a high level again if his appeal fails. While a four-year ban may seem like a long time, the length of it is standard under the World Anti-Doping Code.

Bans can also be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was unintentional. For example, if the positive test was a result of contamination, or if they provide 'substantial assistance' to help investigators.

After the Frenchman was provisionally suspended in September, Juventus manager Maximilliano Allegri revealed he felt "sorry" for Pogba. Per BBC Sport, the Italian said: "I am sorry for Pogba. A procedure is underway, there are people involved and it is right to wait for the end of the proceedings. He has been suspended, [so] let's wait for the ruling and then I will be able to say what changes for Juve.

"Paul will not be with us against Lazio and [the following game at] Sassuolo and then we'll see. Right now, however, we have to stay focused on the players we have.''

Pogba's dramatic decline

Pogba's dramatic fall from grace is a sad sight considering he was once the most expensive footballer in the world. After coming through United's academy, the Frenchman moved to Juventus on a free transfer in 2012 and went on to win four straight Serie A titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Pogba became the first ever player to provide 5+ assists in the opening two games of a Premier League season in 2021. He had only provided six assists in the previous two seasons combined.

He was then brought back to Old Trafford in 2016 for a world-record fee of £89million. During his second spell with the club, Pogba won the Europa League and League Cup. Arguably, his greatest success came on the international scene, winning the World Cup with France in 2018, scoring in the final against Croatia.

He left the Red Devils on a free transfer in 2022 to go back to Juventus after failing to hit the same heights as he did for France. His first season was marred with injuries.

If this is how his career ultimately ends, it couldn't have finished in more disappointing circumstances. He could have been one of the greats, but now he's in severe danger of his playing days being irreversibly tarnished.