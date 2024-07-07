Highlights Paul Pogba is currently under a four-year ban for doping, potentially ending his career.

Pogba is appealing the ban and hopes for a reduced sentence at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

During the ban, Pogba has spent time with his family and tried his hand at acting in a French film and visited the France team at Euro 2024.

Paul Pogba's glittering football career could be coming to an end after the Juventus star was handed a four-year ban in September 2023 after he tested positively for doping in a clash with Udinese. If he was to see out the ban, he wouldn't be back playing until he was 34, but the former Manchester United midfielder is determined to fight the suspension and get back to playing sooner than 2027.

Blessed with athleticism and an incredible range of passing that, at times, was able to turn a cross into a defence-splitting pass, Pogba has wowed fans of Juventus, Manchester United and the France national team since making his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011. But now, with a lot of time on his hands, could Pogba turn to an acting carer instead of playing the beautiful game? GIVEMESPORT takes a look.

Pogba Remains Defiant

French international is appealing the ban

In a statement released earlier this year, Pogba said he was sad, shocked and heartbroken and adament that he never knowingly took a banned substance. He also remains defiant about appealing against the ban. At present, he is waiting for a date for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) where he has hopes that his ban could be cut in half and reduced to two years. Pogba was invited by the French national team to their second round Euro 24 match with Belgium. Pogba went into the dressing room to see the players after their 1-0 win.

The Daily Mail reported how French fans were very pleased to see him, as they cheered his name as he joined them for a selfie at a fan zone. His international colleagues were equally thrilled to see him, with Pogba's Instagram page posting a photograph with Pogba in the French dressing room being bear hugged by a bare-chested Kylian Mbappe under the caption reunited. Further footage emerged of both Antoine Griezmann and N'Golo Kante being delighted to see their former colleagues, hugging and embracing in much the same manner they did when they won the World Cup together for France in Russia in 2018.

With very little news on any public appearances of Pogba, leaving fans to look for updates on social media accounts to gain some kind of insight into what he is doing now. Pogba has a huge reach online, being in the top 10 of most followed footballers with an audience of over 100 million. Perhaps aware of the curiosity, in late June Pogba took to Instagram to share a photograph seemingly getting into the plank position, with the caption, 'Yes Still Alive!!'

Potential New Career Path for Pogba

Midfielder tries his hand at acting

However, appealing drug bans is a lengthy process, leaving Pogba with an awful lot of down time. There are some positives in the gloom. In 2023, he became a father for the third time, so has been able to spend a great deal of time with his family. There have been other career developments, too, with ESPN reporting that the midfielder is due to star in a French film having recently filming scenes in Paris.

Called 4 Zeroes, Pogba is rumoured to be playing the part of a football coach. Fellow French footballer Eric Cantona, another player who experienced a ban, for his kung-fu kick on a fan at Selhurst Park in 1995, took a similar direction after his playing career, starring in a number of roles, including the critically acclaimed performance in the 1998 film Elizabeth.

Despite the acting, Pogba is utterly committed to returning to football. "I am still here, still positive, I have an opportunity to fight what in my view is an injustice. Pogba is not finished, Pogba is here and until you see me say I'm finished, don't worry," he said in an interview with Sky Sports Italy. Whether that is the case remains unclear, but one thing that is more certain, is that we are unlikely to see Paul Pogba in action on the pitch anytime soon, and that is a crying shame.

Paul Pogba's Career stats Club Appearances 446 Club Goals 76 Club Assists 96 French Caps 91 French Goals 11 French Assists 9 Honours 13

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04.07.24