Juventus and former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has denied being a "cheater" while accepting responsibility for the failed doping test that resulted in his four-year football ban. In an emotional first interview since his punishment, the 2018 French World Cup winner told Sky Sports News that he has "never taken performance-enhancing drugs" and that it was not intentional.

"I like to win fairly," he said, adding, "I'm a bad loser, but I'm not a cheater." Pogba received a four-year ban in February after testing positive for elevated levels of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which can increase testosterone, during the first game of the 2023/24 season in August.

The midfielder, who plays for Juventus and racked up 29 goals and 38 assists in 157 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, "took responsibility" for the failed test as he "didn't triple-check". But the ban, he added, "should never be four years" - and it was reduced to 18 months earlier this month after a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It means the 31-year-old, after having last played professional football on the 3rd of September 2023, will be allowed to return to the beautiful game as early as March next year. If the original ban had stood, he would have been out of the game until 2027, when he would be 35, and he admitted it "came to my mind" that his career was effectively over during the full 13-minute interview.

"My wife told me 'you're gonna play again' and 'you're gonna get through this,'" he added, attributing his mental strength to his family and his faith in God. Despite this, he felt "really down" at times and was thankful for the support from his wife, children, and friends. He described it as a "tough moment," but one that has "helped me to grow as a man [and] learn lessons of life."

Pogba's current deal with Juventus - a club at which he has won four Italian titles, two Italian cups, and three Italian Super Cups - expires in 2026, but the Bianconeri are expected to terminate the contract. The midfielder has been linked with Marseille, as well as with several MLS clubs.

Despite being described in the past as a waste of money by rival fans, he also won the Europa League and two League Cups at United during their most successful post-Fergie era, but a well-publicised fall-out with manager Jose Mourinho, during his second, six-year spell there cut his journey short.