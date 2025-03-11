Paul Pogba is taking his time over deciding his next club as he eyes a place in the France squad for the 2026 World Cup after his doping ban ended, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The 2018 World Cup winner was suspended from all footballing activities for four years back in March 2024 - reduced to 18 months on appeal - allowing him to return to professional football from March 11th 2025.

But the former Juventus and Manchester United star is still without a club after terminating his contract with the Serie A giants last year, despite interest from several continents.

Door open for France return

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that while Pogba is continuing with his training in Miami with personal fitness coaches to get back in shape for a return to action, he is continuing to talk to interested parties about a potential move.

Clubs in the MLS, Saudi Arabia and Europe are all in talks about signing him as a free agent, while sources also indicate that some clubs who are set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer are among those engaging with him in talks.

Pogba is still assessing his options despite his ban now being over, and one of the main considerations in his decision is how it will aid him in getting back into the national team squad.

GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal that Pogba has been in frequent contact with national team boss Didier Deschamps ahead of the new season, and has been told that the door is open for him to be selected by Les Bleus once more. However, any call-up would be subject to his fitness and form, making it essential that he picks the right club to continue his career with.

Pogba is very keen to play at the next World Cup having scored in the 2018 final and then missing the 2022 tournament due to injury, where France made it to the final again before losing to Lionel Messi's Argentina on penalties.

Reports in recent weeks have linked the central midfielder, who turns 32 later this week, with a third spell at Old Trafford to help Ruben Amorim's injury-hit squad until the end of the season, but those links have been downplayed and a move is not on the cards.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/03/2025.