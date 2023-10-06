Highlights Paul Pogba's failed anti-doping test has been confirmed, putting his future in jeopardy and raising questions about his potential ban length.

Not so long ago, Paul Pogba was viewed as one of the most talented footballers in the game, with the world at his feet. However, his world record €110m (£93.2m) move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016 never quite panned out as he would have hoped. He then rejoined the Serie A side in the summer of 2022, but injuries have prevented him from rediscovering his best form in Italy.

And now his future has been thrown into even more jeopardy. Indeed, last month in September, it was revealed that the French midfielder had been provisionally suspended by the Italian anti-doping authority (NADO). The 30-year-old failed an anti-doping test following Juventus's 3-0 win over Udinese on 20th August 2023. It's understood that testosterone not produced by the body was detected in the test.

In a fresh update, following more tests, that initial failed anti-doping result has now been confirmed. Pogba was actually an unused substitute during the game in question but did come off the bench in their next two matches against Bologna and Empoli. Reports have suggested that this problem may stem from a supplement taken by mistake.

What will happen to Paul Pogba?

As per The Athletic, after his initial test failed, his "B sample" was sent for further tests at the Acqua Acetosa clinic in Rome. With that sample failing too, the next step will be for the anti-doping prosecutor’s office to investigate the case around Pogba where he will be questioned but have a legal team to aid him in his defence. In the report, journalists James Horncastle and Jay Harris explain how things could play out for the midfielder, writing:

"In his best-case scenario, Pogba could enter a plea bargain and, in return, commute his prospective sentence by no more than 50 per cent. Hypothetically that would halve the ban so in the event he was suspended for two years it could be reduced to one. "Once the investigation finishes, the anti-doping prosecutor’s office can either dismiss the case or refer Pogba to the Italian Olympic Committee’s National Anti-Doping Tribunal for a trial, where his potential punishment would be decided."

It remains unclear at this stage as to just how long Pogba could be banned should the case go to trial. However, FIFA rules state players can be banned for two or four years, subject to appeal and a reduction or suspension, if found to have violated its anti-doping regulations, depending on whether it can be proven that the rule violation was intentional.

What will Juventus do about Pogba?

Juventus, of course, will also be trying to work out what appropriate steps can now potentially be taken. When Pogba initially received a precautionary suspension, a statement said the club "reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps." Now his positive sample has been confirmed, they can suspend his pay and instead just guarantee a minimum wage of £33.7k within the terms of the players’ collective bargaining agreement.

This season with Juventus Games Goals Assists Minutes Paul Pogba 2 0 0 52

And if the National Anti-Doping Tribunal does end up handing out a ban, the Serie A side would ultimately be within their rights to terminate Pogba's contract. As things stand, the Frenchman earns around a reported £170k-p/w with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2026.