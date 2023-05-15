The amount that Paul Pogba is costing Juventus for every minute on the pitch has been calculated, and the sum is absolutely incredible.

The Frenchman re-joined the Serie A club last summer after his contract with Manchester United came to an end.

He enjoyed his best years in his first stint with the Bianconeri, scoring 34 goals and registering 40 assists in 178 games.

Upon re-signing for the club on a four-year contract, Pogba said: “I am back, I am here and I can't wait to get started.

“I am very, very happy. "I can't wait to get started and wear this Juventus jersey again.”

But neither party would have thought then that this second spell could have gone as badly as it has.

Pogba suffered a knee injury during Juventus’ pre-season tour, later requiring surgery for a torn meniscus.

Another setback would follow, meaning that he would miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and Pogba has had to deal with muscle problems as well.

Things seemed to be looking up though, with the former United man picking up more regular minutes in recent weeks.

Pogba had an excellent cameo against Sevilla, playing an important role in helping his side salvage a late 1-1 draw.

He appeared ready for more action and earned a first start in over a year against Cremonese on Sunday.

But just 21 minutes into the match, the midfielder went down injured.

Pogba was in tears as he left the pitch having worked so hard to get back to fitness.

Paul Pogba leaves pitch in tears on first Juventus Serie A start of the season

It has since been confirmed that he has suffered a thigh injury and that he will likely miss the rest of the season.

Pogba has cost Juve a fortune per minute played this season

What a disappointing campaign for Pogba.

The 30-year-old has not been able to catch a break, and Juventus will be bitterly disappointed that their summer recruit has barely featured, especially given how much they are paying him.

And now, the cost per minute of football Pogba has played has been calculated by Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Pogba has only managed to play a measly 161 minutes of football across all competitions, and on his exorbitant salary, he is reportedly costing the Turin club €65,000 per minute (£56,000).

Mind-blowing figures.

He does have three years left to run on his current deal, and everybody knows just how good Pogba can be on his day.

But given that he has barely featured for the Old Lady this campaign, there must be some wondering if it is worth getting him off the books.

Nevertheless, Allegri suggested after the game that Pogba still has a future at the club.

“We are all disappointed, especially as he was doing very well,” the coach said, as per Football Italia. “It’s sad as he made so many sacrifices to recover, now has to stop again after feeling that pain in the quadricep.

“Paul is a grown man, he has broad shoulders and can get over this too. It’s only natural there are risks after barely playing for a year and when making the first start, that is going to increase the probability of getting hurt.

“He was doing well, we are sad, but will wait for him.”