Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus hasn’t quite gone to plan. The midfielder has missed effectively the entire season through injury and only has 35 minutes of football played in all competitions this campaign.

That’s something that will frustrate all parties, Pogba returned to the Italian side to try and recapture his form from the last time he was there, whereas Juve hoped they had a bargain again, taking the Frenchman on a free signing for the second time from Manchester United.

It simply hasn’t worked out this time, although if Pogba can put his injury woes behind him, he has the chance to still be a success at the club once again, but he is sidelined for even longer now.

Paul Pogba’s injury woes

He had a meniscal injury at the start of the season which kept him out for around a month before undergoing knee surgery which kept him out until the end of January this season, a long time out, but he was finally on the bench again at the end of January.

Pogba however, was an unused substitute against Monza, but it wasn’t a sign things were improving, he was then missing for three more games through an unknown injury, although he was back in action after those three games, not sitting on the bench for the full game.

After getting 22 minutes from the bench against Torino, Pogaba followed that up with 13 minutes against AS Roma, but, a tear in his abductor muscle will keep him out for another period of time, it’s one step forward two back for Pogba at the moment. To add insult to injury, he apparently got the injury taking free-kicks, a real blow.

Video: Paul Pogba apologises to Juventus fans after being spotted following latest injury setback

Coming out of the training ground, Pogba apologises to the Juventus fans who were asking for autographs and selfies. The Frenchman didn’t accept their requests with a valid response, he was clearly distraught about his latest setback.

As the season from hell continues for Pogba, he responded to the fans asking for autographs and selfies by admitting: “Excuse me, I have no head.”

The countless setbacks are clearly having a huge toll on Pogba who can’t help his team out on the pitch and instead has to watch from the sidelines. It must be a horrible feeling to get new injuries all the time like this, no matter what he does he just can’t make any progress to get out there doing what he loves.