Paul Pogba just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment.

The midfielder picked up another knock while making his first start in over a year. And he looked absolutely devastated as he was forced off.

Juventus were in action against Cremonese on Sunday night, and picked up three important points in a 2-0 victory as they continue their hunt for a top-four spot in Serie A.

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Old Lady, with a points deduction in January for the “Plusvalenza Case” leaving them some way off the Champions League qualification places.

However, those 15 points were later restored.

That ride has mostly been watched by Pogba from the sidelines, with the Frenchman plagued by injury ever since he re-joined Juventus from Manchester United last summer.

But he looked to be getting back to his best following an impressive showing against Sevilla on Thursday night in the Europa League, even playing an important role in getting his team back on level terms.

His manager Max Allegri said that Pogba’s fortunes finally looked to be turning after the game and that more regular minutes would come his way.

“He is improving, he played well for 25 minutes,” the Italian said, as per The Express.

“He needs to play more games to get back in shape, he can be decisive in the final third and we’ve often spoken about it.

“The most important thing now is that he’s available. With games every three days, it’s difficult to recover and play an entire match.”

A fresh setback for Pogba

But Allegri appears to have spoken too soon, as Pogba now looks to be out with another injury.

After making several appearances from the bench, Pogba returned to the first XI for Juve’s game against Cremonese, making his first start of the season.

But that would turn into just a 22-minute cameo, as the midfielder pulled up holding his leg midway through the first half.

Pogba played a floated ball into the penalty area, and then immediately turned around and began to hobble.

As the camera pans back to him, the former United man can be seen hunched over, before he sits down on the turf and holds his head in his hands.

He was overcome with emotion while receiving treatment, with his teammates, who know how hard he’s worked to get fit again, comforting him.

As Pogba leaves the pitch, he pulls his shirt over his head, devastated that he’s had yet another setback.

It’s sad to see, given that everyone knows just how good he can be on his day.

Video: Pogba devastated by latest injury

It has not been the return to Italy that Pogba might have dreamed of when he re-signed in Turin.

His first stint at the club brought an impressive return of 34 goals and 40 assists from 178 games, but he has barely featured at all this campaign due to multiple injuries.

With Juventus still hoping to lift the Europa League trophy at the end of the season, Allegri and his squad will be hoping this latest knock does not keep Pogba out for long.

However, given Pogba's immediate reaction, the early prospects for a swift return are not promising.