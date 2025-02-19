Paul Pogba is currently without a club, and Manchester United have been linked with a return for the French midfielder. Providing an update in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that there is nothing concrete as it stands.

Pogba came through the United academy at Old Trafford before leaving back in 2012 to seek first-team opportunities. His return to Old Trafford in 2016, for a then-record fee of £89 million, was met with high expectations. Despite flashes of brilliance, including pivotal roles in securing the Europa League and EFL Cup in his initial season, Pogba's tenure was marred by inconsistent performances and injuries.

The former Juventus man then left United once again in 2022, and he's now currently a free agent after being banned for doping. His suspension was reduced to 18 months, which has allowed him to return to training earlier this year.

Nothing concrete at the moment

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has suggested that there is nothing concrete between Pogba and United at the moment.

"I don't have any confirmation at this stage. Nothing really concrete... in case something changes, we'll update on that!"

While his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated in November 2024, Pogba has hinted at his potential next steps, including a possible return to the Premier League and aspirations to represent the French national team once more. Reports have suggested that United could make a move to re-sign Pogba due to ongoing injury issues.

Against Tottenham at the weekend, Ruben Amorim's bench was filled with academy stars due to injuries to a host of his first-team squad. In the middle of the park, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, and Toby Collyer all missed the game due to injury and illness.

A return to Old Trafford for Pogba would certainly be an iconic story line, but there's a reason the French midfielder has left the club twice. Pogba has also been out of action for a long time now and is unlikely to be the same level of player he once was.

