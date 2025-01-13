While many people may consider Paul Pogba to be one of the biggest flops in Premier League history, one thing that cannot be put into disrepute is his talent. And in 2022, he named the two toughest opponents of his career – and one came as a massive shock.

The Frenchman, a true showman at heart, emerged through the academy ranks of Le Havre in a two-year period between 2007 and 2009 before catching the eye of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Failing to hit the expected heights, Italian outfit Juventus won the race for services in the summer of 2012. The beating heart of the Old Lady, the towering midfielder won four Serie A titles four times on the trot before Manchester United re-signed him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Throughout his 233-game Manchester United career, Pogba plundered 39 goals and 48 assists.

Pogba’s signature cost the Red Devils a whopping £89.3 million in the summer of 2016 – but, once again, things didn’t work out between the two parties, and he moved back to Turin on a free transfer after six years at Old Trafford.

On the international stage, too, the Lagny-sur-Marne-born star has carved out a wonderful career in the centre of the park, having defied the odds by winning the World Cup with France in 2018 ahead of favourites Brazil.

Having plied his trade at the upper echelons of football for over the last ten years, the 91-cap France international has had the displeasure of lining up opposite some of Europe’s classiest operators, including the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne.

And while speaking to JOE in 2022, Pogba – commonly regarded as one of the ‘most disrespected’ players in football history – named his compatriot N’Golo Kante and former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can as his two toughest opponents. He said:

“Emre Can, yeah. Obviously, N’Golo [Kante] and everything, but one day I remember I had a big battle with Emre Can. But with Kante, you pass him and you think there’s another N’Golo because he comes back so fast.”

Pogba has, thus far in his illustrious career, faced the tenacious Can on five different occasions without losing a single game. They first locked horns on the international stage in 2015/16 and, while rubbing shoulders at club level, have endured two draws from a possible two.

In terms of his battles with former Chelsea enforcer Kante, who is recognised as one of the greatest tacklers of the 21st century, Pogba has faced a mixed bag of results: four wins, three draws and three defeats in ten outings over the years.

On his fellow countryman, Pogba spoke to beIN Sports, per The Independent, to say: “He’s the most beloved player in the history of football. You’ve got to love him, you cannot hate him, it is not possible. He is humble, kind, professional. He will never complain, he will work.