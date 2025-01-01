How long has it been since fans witnessed Paul Pogba strut his stuff? Back in March 2023, Juventus oversaw Empoli in a 2-0 win as the enigmatic Frenchman, 31, replaced Fabio Miretti in the 62nd minute to see out the final half an hour or so.

Formerly of Manchester United, it was in February 2024 when the lanky midfielder was hit with a four-year doping ban after a drugs test found increased levels of testosterone in his system.

In October, following a well-put-together appeal, his sanction was reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Amid the chaos, the one-time World Cup winner mutually parted ways with the Old Lady recently.

And that means he’s a free agent, available to train from January 1 and play from March 1. Per betting odds courtesy of Bet365, here are some of the hottest topics surrounding where Pogba will end up earning his corn next.

Rank Club Odds 1. Corinthians 1/4 2. Inter Miami 7/1 3. Marseille 7/1 4. San Diego 16/1 5. Fenerbahce 16/1 6. LA Galaxy 16/1 7. Los Angeles FC 20/1 8. Al-Hilal 20/1 9. Juventus 20/1 10. Newcastle Utd 25/1 11. Napoli 25/1 12. Monaco 28/1 13. Arsenal 28/1 14. Man City 33/1 15. West Ham Utd 33/1 16. Villarreal 33/1 17. Barcelona 33/1 18. PSG 33/1 19. AC Milan 33/1 20. Fulham 33/1 21. Bayern Munich 33/1

Corinthians Emerge as Shock Favourites

A link up with ex-teammate Memphis Depay could be on the cards

Yes, you read that right! Brazilian outfit Corinthians, who are famed for helping shape the brilliance of none other than Socrates, are the out-and-out favourites to secure the France international’s signature.

What could really entice Pogba into making a move to South America is the lack of coverage – something that got in the way of him becoming a mega football superstar. It also marks an opportunity to reunite with former teammate Memphis Depay, who has become a fan favourite.

According to reports, he is interested in the move there but whether it comes to fruition is another kettle of fish. They are Bet365’s front-runners at 1/4 mind and weirder things have certainly happened.

The Beauty of a Jose Mourinho Reunion

Midfielder worked under Portuguese chief at Man Utd

Fenerbahce, led by Jose Mourinho, are also in with a chance of striking a deal with Pogba’s representatives at an odds of 16/1. And, let’s be honest, who says no? The Special One was the architect behind bringing the 31-year-old back to Old Trafford in a deal worth £93 million in the summer of 2016.

And although the move did not work out, the pair – for the majority of the time, barring their training ground bust-up – got on like a house on fire and the beauty of the central midfielder’s situation is that he’d cost nothing.

A Potential Return to the Premier League

West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham among would-be buyers

Although both Manchester United and Manchester City are ruled out of the running, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote for GIVEMESPORT, there are a plethora of teams in England’s top tier that have shown a vested interest in getting their hands on one of the most ‘frustrating’ players in Premier League history.

The likes of Newcastle United (25/1), Arsenal (28/1), West Ham United (33/1) and Fulham (33/1) may be outsiders in the race for the elegant engine room operator – but it would be interesting to see whether he can re-adjust to the hustle of bustle of the English top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pogba notched 29 goals and 38 assists in his 157-game stint in England's top flight.

It never worked out for Pogba in Stretford thanks to the overriding media coverage – but that certainly wouldn’t be the case at none of Newcastle, West Ham or Fulham. Elsewhere, a move to Arsenal would be interesting for a myriad reasons.

Three French Clubs in the Running

Pogba could opt to remain in native country

Having emerged through the academy ranks of US Roissy en Brie between 1999 and 2006 before jumping ship to Le Havre, there is every chance that Pogba opts to remain in his native France to see out the early stages of his 30s.

Alerted by his availability this January are Roberto De Zerbi-led Marseille at 7/1, Monaco at 28/1 and Paris Saint-Germain at 33/1, despite the latter being able to bow down to his potentially lofty wage demands.

The side in the French capital are still looking for a poster boy following Kylian Mbappe's move, also a free transfer, to Real Madrid in the summer - and that could be Pogba. He'd bring an army of fans with him, catapulting the club's overall image in the process.